Packaged Facts' David Sprinkle to Present at State of the Veterinary Profession

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Sprinkle, Packaged Facts' Research Director, will present at VMX's State of the Veterinary Profession on January 22.

Today's Veterinary Business posted information about the event here:

https://todaysveterinarybusiness.com/register-now-for-state-of-the-veterinary-profession/

According to the publication,"Today's Veterinary Business is partnering with Packaged Facts, Animalytix and the American Veterinary Medical Association to bring together the leading experts in the fields of veterinary economics, animal health market intelligence, and pet owner and consumer insights.

"During the session, attendees will:

Learn how changing consumer preferences are driving new and different decision-making behaviors for millennials.

Consider how these behaviors are affecting the day-to-day performance of practices at local, state and regional levels.

See how the latest insights on general economic trends might affect veterinary practices in 2019.

"The presenters will include David Sprinkle from Packaged Facts, Dr. Matthew Salois from AVMA and Chris Ragland from Vetalytix."

Sprinkle manages Packaged Facts' consumer survey and webinar programs, contributes a monthly consumer insights column to Petfood Industry, provides articles and interviews to pet industry media and regularly gives conference presentations.

More information regarding Packaged Facts' pet products and services studies is here:

https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/

