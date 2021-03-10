Packaged Facts' David Sprinkle to Present Seminar The Pet Food & Treat Industry with TC Transcontinental Packaging

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Sprinkle, Research Director and Publisher, Packaged Facts, will present a seminar on March 31 at 2 EST titled The Pet Food & Treat Industry. Leading company TC Transcontinental Packaging is hosting the event.

David Sprinkle will give his perspective on how COVID-19 reinforced historical trends already in place and what the implications are for today's market.

He will also share insights on where to look for opportunities in the future, so you can successfully navigate a transformed industry landscape, which Packaged Facts characterizes as "omnimarket" (from the pet/vet industry sector viewpoint) and "omnispending" (from the consumer behavior viewpoint) rather than simply omnichannel.

As publisher and research director, David Sprinkle leads the consumer research program at Packaged Facts focusing on the pet industry.

He has a monthly column in Petfood Industry, and contributes articles or interviews to media such as AdWeek, Gourmet Retailer, Natural Products Insider, Nutraceuticals World, PETS International, Today's Veterinary Business, and Wall Street Journal.

More information regarding Packaged Facts' pet products and services studies is here:

https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased through https://www.packagedfacts.com and are also available through https://www.marketresearch.com.

