Packaged Facts' Pet Experts to Present in Webinar US Pet Market Outlook 2024: Opportunities in a Mixed Growth Landscape

CLEVELAND, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaged Facts' pet research professionals will be releasing their first annual 'state of the pet market' video webinar on March 13 at 2 pm ET. "The pet market is a dynamic sector that faced notable economic challenges and consumer shifts in the past year," according to Shannon Brown, Brand Manager for Packaged Facts Pet. "It's time to take a deep breath and see where things stand. We're eager to update you on current -- and future -- areas of opportunity!"

Interested parties can register for the webinar here: Registration Page | Pet Market Outlook Webinar (marketresearch.com) Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the experts!

The webinar will feature the following speakers:

Shannon Landry Brown, Pet Brand Manager for Packaged Facts, has been a leading authority in the pet industry for over a decade.

David Sprinkle, former publisher and research director at Packaged Facts, provides monthly columns at Pet Care Weekly and Petfood Industry among other publications.

David Lummis, president of Marigny Research Group, covers a wide range of consumer packaged goods industry topics and is a pet industry market analyst for Packaged Facts.

Shannon Brown, David Sprinkle and David Lummis will cover:

Industry Highlights: Significant trends influencing pet market growth and pet parent behavior

Innovation: Emerging products and services disrupting the pet market

: Emerging products and services disrupting the pet market Targeted Data: Packaged Facts' latest proprietary Survey of Pet Owners data and attitudes of pet owners in the US, as well as the opportunities and challenges they face

More information regarding Packaged Facts' pet market research can be found here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/reports-analysis/pet-products-services.

About The Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a premier international business research company, providing market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. The Freedonia Group's brands also include Packaged Facts, a trusted provider of consumer market research on food & beverage, pet products & services, and financial services, and Simba Information, the leading authority for market insights on education and professional publishing. Visit https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us: +1.440.842.2400.

