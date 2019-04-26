Packaged Facts: Plant-Based Water Makes Waves in U.S. Beverage Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers are looking for plant-based alternatives across most food and beverage categories—in most cases driven by a desire for healthier sources of protein or to suit vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets, reports market research firm Packaged Facts, in the recent study U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019.

In the beverage industry, juices are most suited to delivering plant-based benefits. Nevertheless, water producers have been blurring boundaries between juice and water by infusing their products with fruits and vegetables.

Coconut water—characterized by Packaged Facts as a juice, not water—has been very successful, and some marketers are trying to replicate that success by tapping into trees for water. Maple and birch sap are yielding water that is being packaged and marketed by a growing number of companies. In addition to flavor, proponents are pushing the drinks as healthy with functional benefits, and as more sustainable than typical waters. For example, Drink Simple is maple water tapped from maple trees. The company says the water is "naturally alkaline and contains electrolytes, antioxidants, and prebiotics." It also claims that maple water is more hydrating than water with half the sugar of coconut water.

Similarly, Sap! calls its waters "plant-based superfood sparkling beverages" made from 100% pure maple and birch sap sourced in Vermont. The company says its "Bubbles with Benefits" contain nutrients and antioxidants that can help boost immunity, fight fatigue, and reduce inflammation. Asarasi Sparkling Tree Water is sourced from maple sap and positioned as a more sustainable choice than typical bottled water.

U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019 provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 7 beverage categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why. The following beverage market categories are covered:

Bottled & Enhanced Waters

Carbonated Beverages

Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Dairy Beverages & Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

Energy & Sports Drinks

Juices

Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea

The report focuses on the market for the aforementioned select beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered in market sizing and discussion, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct-sales channels including online. Market size data and projections are provided at the retail sales level for 2013-2018 and 2018-2023, with channel and marketer shares figures for 2018.

U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019 is the companion report to Packaged Facts' U.S. Food Market Outlook 2019, which published in February. Both reports can be purchased—separately or as a collection—on Packaged Facts' website.

