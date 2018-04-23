Packaged Facts to Present Trends in the U.S. Pet Market at Pet EPPS 2018

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't miss renowned speaker David Sprinkle, Packaged Facts' research director, at the Pet EPPS conference on Sunday, April 29. This year's Pet EPPS will be held at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca, IL. The conference brings together suppliers of branded and private brand pet supplies, toys, grooming/heath products, and food and treats with retailers across multiple channels.

Mr. Sprinkle will present at the conference as part of an educational session, as well as participate in a panel discussion. His presentation, entitled "Trends in the U.S. Pet Market", will feature insights published in the recent Packaged Facts report U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 with a focus on dog and cat products. "Trends in the U.S. Pet Market" will highlight:

Dog and cat population trends





Pet owner demographics





Pet owner spending trends





Market drivers and high-growth segments, especially in pet nutrition and pet wellness segments beyond pet food and treats





Mass-market vs. specialty channel competition trends





The game-changing role of the internet and mobile shopping on pet product retailing

In addition, topics to be discus will include:

Historical pet ownership and pet owner demographic trends for dogs, cats, and other pets





How Millennials and Gen Z differ as pet market consumers from their previous-generation counterparts





The momentum and implications of the online shopping juggernaut





New trend and product opportunity areas, including high tech

About the Report

U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 forecasts market size and growth for each category (2018-2022); examines new product activity; surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty; and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2022. Supplementing Packaged Facts' exclusive Pet Owner Survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. The report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous photographs of new products, advertising, screen shots, and other images across key channels.

View additional information about U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, consumer packaged goods, and pet products and services.

Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/packaged-facts-to-present-trends-in-the-us-pet-market-at-pet-epps-2018-300625407.html

