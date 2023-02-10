Packaged fruit snacks market to grow by 8.15% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: High demand for low-calorie snacks will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Packaged fruit snacks market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Fruit Snacks Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General ., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. among others Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online), product (sweet and savory packaged fruit snacks, beverage-type packaged fruit snacks, dairy-type packaged fruit snacks, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The packaged fruit snacks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the packaged fruit snacks market was valued at USD 4,983.87 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 1,785.22 million. The packaged fruit snacks market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,310.59 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.87% according to Technavio.

Packaged fruit snacks market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Packaged fruit snacks market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Crispy Green Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free and with no sugar added.

The company offers packaged fruit snacks that are gluten-free, vegan, allergen-free and with no sugar added. Del Monte Food Inc: The company offers packaged fruit snacks in flavors such as Strawberry, Wildberry, Raspberry, Grape, Cherry and Mango.

The company offers packaged fruit snacks in flavors such as Strawberry, Wildberry, Raspberry, Grape, Cherry and Mango. Ferrero International S.A: The company offers packaged fruit snacks with flavors such as red grapefruit, cherry mixed fruit, mango chunks and mandarin oranges.

Packaged fruit snacks market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Changing food consumption patterns

High demand for low-calorie snacks

Growing product availability through retail chains

KEY challenges –

Fluctuations in raw material costs

Processed food is considered harmful to health.

The rise in demand for fresh fruits

What are the key data covered in this packaged fruit snacks market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged fruit snacks market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the packaged fruit snacks market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaged fruit snacks market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged fruit snacks market vendors

Packaged Fruit Snacks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3310.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Chaucer Foods Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., Del Monte Food Inc., Ferrero International S.A., Ganong Bros, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Mount Franklin Foods LLC, Nims Fruit Crisps Ltd., Peaceful Fruits, PIM Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., SweetLife AG, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Tree Top Inc., YumEarth, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., and PepsiCo Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

