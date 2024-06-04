Packaged Kale Chips Market size is set to grow by USD 529.3 million from 2024-2028, Growth in organized retail sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged kale chips market size is estimated to grow by USD 529.3 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 22.86% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global packaged kale chips market 2024-2028

Packaged Kale Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 529.3 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and France Key companies profiled BRADS PLANT BASED LLC, DJ and A PTY Ltd., Kaleidoscope Foods, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV, NATRULY, Rhythm Superfoods LLC, Simply 7 Snacks LLC, Smart Organic AD, and The Kale Factory

Market Driver

The e-commerce sector has been a major driver for the global packaged kale chips market's growth in the last decade. Consumers can access a wide range of regional and international packaged kale chip brands through e-commerce platforms. The increasing number of e-commerce vendors, fueled by the global smartphone penetration, offers personalized shopping experiences and product comparisons.

Major retailers like Amazon and eBay dominate the global market. Online sales are expected to increase due to the trend of online retailing, especially in developing countries. E-commerce enables vendors to offer discounts and quick delivery services, making it a competitive market. Despite offline channels being the primary sales channels, e-commerce is predicted to witness significant growth.

The Packaged Kale Chips market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for healthy snack options. Dietary preferences, such as gluten-free and vegan, are driving the trend. The use of natural and organic ingredients is also a key factor. Companies are focusing on creating various flavors to cater to diverse consumer tastes.

The convenience of packaged kale chips makes them a popular choice for consumers on-the-go. The market is expected to continue growing, with an emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging. The future looks bright for this niche market.

Market Challenges

Retail stores play a crucial role in distributing packaged kale chips, yet manufacturers face challenges. These include pressure on pricing and margins, demand for smaller, frequent deliveries, and requests for innovative merchandising solutions.

Retailers prioritize order fulfillment rates, potentially seeking alternatives if suppliers can't meet promotional needs or peak demand. Consumer shifts toward convenience stores necessitate a balance between price and volume, restricting market growth.

The Packaged Kale Chips market faces several challenges. Production costs, such as sourcing high-quality kale and processing techniques, remain a significant hurdle. Additionally, competition from other snack industries and consumer preferences for cheaper alternatives can impact market growth.

Furthermore, ensuring consistent flavor and texture in the final product is essential to meet customer expectations. Lastly, maintaining sustainability and ethical production practices is becoming increasingly important to attract environmentally-conscious consumers. Overall, addressing these challenges requires innovative solutions and strategic planning to remain competitive in the Packaged Kale Chips market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Chips or crisps

1.2 Extruded snacks Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Chips or crisps- The Packaged Kale Chips market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for healthy snack options. These chips offer a convenient and tasty way to consume kale, a nutrient-dense vegetable. Key players in the industry are focusing on innovation, such as introducing new flavors and packaging designs, to attract customers. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by rising health consciousness and the convenience factor.

Research Analysis

The packaged kale chips market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing consumer awareness towards nutrient-dense foods and their role in preventing noncommunicable diseases. These chips are rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, and K, lutein, zeaxanthin, and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and potassium. They also provide protein and fiber, making them an ideal snack for those following a gluten-free or organic diet. Kale chips can be made from the kale plant and are often seasoned with various flavors.

Health food stores offer a wide range of packaged kale chips as healthy snacking options. Other nutrient-dense foods, such as cashews, sunflower seeds, and tahini, can also be incorporated into a balanced diet to boost overall health. Prebiotic carbohydrates and dietary fiber found in these foods support gut health and contribute to weight loss. Additionally, kale chips have been linked to improved eye health, heart health, and may help reduce the risk of obesity, cancer, and diabetes.

Market Research Overview

The Packaged Kale Chips market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthy snacking options. These chips are made from kale, a leafy green vegetable, which is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The process involves dehydrating the kale leaves to create a crispy texture.

The market for these chips is driven by factors such as the growing trend of clean label and organic food, the convenience they offer, and their ability to cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan and gluten-free. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by innovation in flavors and packaging, as well as expanding distribution channels. The use of sustainable farming practices and ethical sourcing further adds to their appeal.

