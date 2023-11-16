Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China to increase by USD 502.19 million between 2023 to 2028; the growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

16 Nov, 2023, 15:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market in China size is expected to grow by USD 502.19 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The increasing prominence of private-label brands is notably driving the packaged rice snacks market in China. However, factors such as the availability of substitute products for packaged rice snacks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Rice cakes, Rice crackers cookies and biscuits, and Rice crisps) and Type (Conventional and Organic). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the largest retail chains in China include Wal-Mart China, China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., and Carrefour China Inc. These stores have a separate retailing section for packaged rice snacks. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for retail formats, such as a convineint stores include changes in lifestyles, which have compelled consumers to look for more on-the-go products and shorter queuing times at shop counters. Additionally, given the number of independent retailers increasing worldwide, the sales of packaged rice snacks through this channel are expected to increase. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Driver

The health benefits of consuming rice snacks drive the packaged rice snacks market in China during the forecast period. These snacks made from unpolished brown rice are popular in China, whereas brown rice snacks are made with whole grains, which provide fiber, phytochemicals, and carbohydrates. However, wholegrain packaged rice snacks carry a Whole Grains stamp on the product packaging and contain iron, magnesium, and zinc. Additionally, the fiber content in packaged rice snacks helps reduce inflammation, improve gut health, and boost metabolism. Factors such as the availability of healthy packaged rice snacks are likely to drive the growth of the packaged rice snacks market in China. For example, under the Quaker Oats brand name, PepsiCo Inc. offers gluten-free variants of packaged rice cakes in China.

Company Insights

The packaged rice snacks market in China is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:
DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd., Hunter Foods LLC, Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, PepsiCo Inc., SanoRice Holding BV

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The snack market size is forecast to increase by USD 300.56 billion between 2023 and 2027.

The rice cakes market size is projected to increase by USD 2.3 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2023 and 2028. This rice cakes market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (brown rice cakes, white rice cakes, and other rice cakes), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Our report examines historical data from 2018 - 2022, besides analyzing the current market scenario.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market In China Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 502.19 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.0

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation byProduct

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Invisible Orthodontics Market in China to grow by USD 314.9 million from 2023 to 2028; The prevalence of malocclusion and related risk factors drives the market - Technavio

Invisible Orthodontics Market in China to grow by USD 314.9 million from 2023 to 2028; The prevalence of malocclusion and related risk factors drives the market - Technavio

The invisible orthodontics market in China size is expected to grow by USD 314.9 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market...
Shapewear Market to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028; Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Commando LLC, CPS Shapers Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

Shapewear Market to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028; Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Commando LLC, CPS Shapers Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

The shapewear market is estimated to grow by USD 1.34 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.62%. The shapewear market is fragmented owing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.