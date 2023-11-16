Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China to increase by USD 502.19 million between 2023 to 2028; the growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged rice snacks market in China size is expected to grow by USD 502.19 million from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The increasing prominence of private-label brands is notably driving the packaged rice snacks market in China. However, factors such as the availability of substitute products for packaged rice snacks may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Rice cakes, Rice crackers cookies and biscuits, and Rice crisps) and Type (Conventional and Organic). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaged Rice Snacks Market in China 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Some of the largest retail chains in China include Wal-Mart China, China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd., Sun Art Retail Group Ltd., and Carrefour China Inc. These stores have a separate retailing section for packaged rice snacks. Furthermore, there is an increasing preference for retail formats, such as a convineint stores include changes in lifestyles, which have compelled consumers to look for more on-the-go products and shorter queuing times at shop counters. Additionally, given the number of independent retailers increasing worldwide, the sales of packaged rice snacks through this channel are expected to increase. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report.

Driver

The health benefits of consuming rice snacks drive the packaged rice snacks market in China during the forecast period. These snacks made from unpolished brown rice are popular in China, whereas brown rice snacks are made with whole grains, which provide fiber, phytochemicals, and carbohydrates. However, wholegrain packaged rice snacks carry a Whole Grains stamp on the product packaging and contain iron, magnesium, and zinc. Additionally, the fiber content in packaged rice snacks helps reduce inflammation, improve gut health, and boost metabolism. Factors such as the availability of healthy packaged rice snacks are likely to drive the growth of the packaged rice snacks market in China. For example, under the Quaker Oats brand name, PepsiCo Inc. offers gluten-free variants of packaged rice cakes in China.

Company Insights

The packaged rice snacks market in China is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

DeZhou Harvest Foods Co. Ltd., Hunter Foods LLC, Jiangsu Daysun Foods Co. Ltd., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Natch products and services pvt ltd, PepsiCo Inc., SanoRice Holding BV

View a PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 502.19 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

