Packaged Rice Snacks Market in the US | $ 54.71 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Diamond Growers, Dang Foods Co., Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., and Umeya Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for healthy snacks will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Rice Cakes



RCCB



Rice Crisps

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the packaged rice snacks market in us in the packaged foods and meats industry include Blue Diamond Growers, Dang Foods Co., Element Snacks Inc., General Mills Inc., KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD., Kellogg Co., Lundberg Family Farms, PepsiCo Inc., Ricegrowers Ltd., and Umeya Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US size

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US trends

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US industry analysis

The growing preference for ready-to-eat snacks is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. However, the high competition from other packaged snacks may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the packaged rice snacks market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Packaged Rice Snacks Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged rice snacks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaged rice snacks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaged rice snacks market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged rice snacks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rice cakes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

RCCB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rice crisps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Diamond Growers

Dang Foods Co.

Element Snacks Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. KAMEDA SEIKA CO. LTD.

Kellogg Co.

Lundberg Family Farms

PepsiCo Inc.

Ricegrowers Ltd.

Umeya Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

