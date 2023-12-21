Packaged Shredded Wheat Cereal Market to increase by USD 46.85 thousand between 2023 to 2028; Increasing internet and e-commerce users drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaged shredded wheat cereal market size is expected to grow by USD 46.85 thousand from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period. Increasing internet and e-commerce users are notably driving the packaged shredded wheat cereal market. However, factors such as stringent government regulations may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Full-sized and Bite-sized), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel in the packaged shredded wheat cereal market contains supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail stores. Among these channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular for selling packaged shredded wheat cereals. The widespread prevalence of organized retail is boosting the sales of these cereals. Convenience stores are also a common distribution channel in countries like the US, Canada , and the UK, thereby driving sales through these channels. The segment is also witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of supermarkets and hypermarkets in developing countries such as China and India . With increasing disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, consumers are shifting their buying preferences from nearby convenience stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment and the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe is estimated to account for 31% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in 2023. This is because of increasing consumption in countries such as the US, Canada , and Mexico . Established vendors like Kellogg, Nestle, and others have led to high competition in the packaged shredded wheat cereal market in the region. The prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, and cardiac issues has resulted in people turning to low-cholesterol and fibre-rich nutrient food like wheat. Moreover, the trend of consuming full-sized and gluten-free packaged shredded wheat cereals has gained popularity in the region recently. Therefore, these factors are likely to drive the regional market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The packaged shredded wheat cereal market is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Foodtown International Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Silver Palate Kitchens, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Packaged Shredded Wheat Cereal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.42% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 46.85 thousand Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Foodtown International Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., Silver Palate Kitchens, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

