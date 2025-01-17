Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market to Grow by USD 128.1 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Health Benefits; AI-Led Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global packaged turmeric-based beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 128.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about health benefits of turmeric-based beverages is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for vegan and sugar-free turmeric-based beverages. However, increase in demand for substitute products for turmeric-based beverages poses a challenge. Key market players include BevNET.com Inc., Bigelow Tea, Buddha Teas, Culinary Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Heavenly Tea Inc., Keliffs, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd, SONNENTOR Krauterhandels GMBH, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., The Lost Tea Co., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, and Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd..

Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 128.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled BevNET.com Inc., Bigelow Tea, Buddha Teas, Culinary Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Heavenly Tea Inc., Keliffs, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd, SONNENTOR Krauterhandels GMBH, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., The Lost Tea Co., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, and Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global packaged turmeric-beverage market is experiencing growth due to shifting consumer preferences towards plant-based and vegan food products. Veganism, as a lifestyle choice, is on the rise, with an increasing number of consumers adopting vegan diets for health benefits and animal rights. This trend is particularly strong among the younger population. Additionally, obesity rates are a concern worldwide, leading consumers to seek sugar-free alternatives. This presents an opportunity for vendors to introduce sugar-free packaged turmeric-based beverages, such as golden milk, juices, elixirs, and teas, to expand their consumer base. According to PETA, around 2.5% of the US population follows a vegan diet, with similar numbers expected in the UK and other parts of the world. This growing vegan population, coupled with the trend of sugar-free and healthier food choices, is expected to drive the growth of the global packaged turmeric-beverage market during the forecast period.

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for healthier options. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and electronic commerce platforms are stocking up on these beverages, driven by the health benefits they offer. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a popular choice for joint health, immune system support, digestion, and sleep. These functional beverages cater to health-conscious consumers looking for natural remedies for digestive disorders, skin health, and as a balanced diet addition. Product innovation includes ready-to-drink turmeric teas, lattes, juices, and sparkling waters. The market is influenced by economic slowdown, inflation, and raw material prices, leading to the exploration of plant-based alternatives and sustainable packaging. Consumer preferences for clean label, organic products, and customization options are also driving trends. Cultural heritage, such as Ayurvedic medicine, and wellness movements are fueling the market's growth. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and traceability, while sustainability and functional foods remain key focus areas.

Market Challenges

The packaged turmeric-beverage market is experiencing steady growth in the global health and wellness food sector. With the rising popularity of algae-based, plant-based, and other spice-based superfoods, this market is projected to see a moderate increase in annual growth. Turmeric beverages offer health benefits similar to other superfoods like hemp, chia, quinoa, and acai berry. Hemp, for instance, provides globular proteins like edestin and albumin, which easily dissolve in the body. It's also rich in essential fatty acids (EFAs) such as omega-3 and omega-6, necessary for tissue growth and metabolism. Quinoa, a gluten-free ingredient, is popular for its high nutrient content and antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help combat diseases by neutralizing free radicals in the body. Ginger-based and cardamom-infused drinks, along with dairy alternatives like soy milk, almond milk, and coconut milk, are also gaining traction. Innovative marketing strategies, product development, and customer base expansion are essential for vendors in this market to thrive, despite competition from substitute products.

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for healthier, functional beverages. Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Electronic Commerce platforms are stocking up on these beverages, driven by the health benefits associated with Curcumin, the active ingredient in Turmeric. These benefits include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, joint health, immune system support, digestion aid, sleep improvement, and skin health. Manufacturers are innovating with Ready-to-Drink Turmeric-based functional beverages, including Teas, Lattes, Juices, and Sparkling Waters. However, challenges include economic slowdown, inflation, and raw material prices. Consumers prefer Clean Label, Natural Remedy, and Plant-Based Alternatives. Ayurvedic Medicine and Traditional Diets are also driving demand. Sustainability, Wellness, and Health Remedies are key trends. Product customization, Sustainable Packaging, Functional Foods, and Blockchain Technology are also shaping the market. Millennials are particularly drawn to these beverages as part of a Balanced Diet. Gastrointestinal Disorders and Digestive Disorders are also targeted health concerns. Nutritional Blends and Organic Products are also popular. Consumer preferences continue to evolve, with Online Platforms and Customization Options becoming increasingly important.

Segment Overview

This packaged turmeric-based beverages market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Health and wellness

2.2 Pharmaceutical sector Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness. These beverages offer numerous benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. Major players in the industry are investing in research and development to introduce innovative flavors and packaging. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by rising demand from both domestic and international consumers. Companies are focusing on sustainable sourcing and production methods to meet this growing demand. Overall, the future looks bright for the Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market.

Research Analysis

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of functional foods and beverages among millennials. Technological advances have enabled the production of innovative turmeric-based products, including teas, lattes, juices, sparkling water, and more. However, supply chain disruptions and inflation can impact the market's growth. Food safety regulations are a crucial consideration, and companies must adhere to stringent standards to ensure consumer safety. Raw material prices, particularly for high-quality organic turmeric and curcumin, can impact profitability. Plant-based alternatives and sustainable packaging are key trends, with online platforms and convenience stores driving sales. Blockchain technology is being explored for supply chain transparency and traceability. Consumer preferences for organic and functional foods, customization options, and joint ventures are shaping the market. Regulatory environments vary by region, and companies must navigate these complexities. The market can be evaluated using a Company Evaluation Quadrant that considers factors such as market share, financial performance, innovation, and sustainability.

Market Research Overview

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of functional foods and beverages among health-conscious consumers, particularly millennials. Inflation and raw material prices pose challenges, but the demand for plant-based alternatives continues to drive innovation. Online platforms and sustainable packaging are key trends, with consumers seeking organic, customizable options. Turmeric teas, lattes, juices, sparkling water, and nutritional blends offer health benefits such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, joint health, immune system support, digestion aid, sleep improvement, and skin health. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a natural remedy for various gastrointestinal disorders and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Functional beverages, including turmeric-based ones, are gaining popularity as convenient alternatives to traditional diets and Ayurvedic medicine. Product innovation and clean label offerings cater to consumer preferences for ready-to-drink options and supermarket, convenience store, and electronic commerce sales continue to grow. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and traceability, while sustainability and wellness remain key focus areas. Turmeric-based beverages offer a balanced diet and are part of the cultural heritage of many traditional health remedies.

