Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market to Grow by USD 128.1 Million (2024-2028), Rising Awareness of Health Benefits Boosts Market, AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global packaged turmeric-based beverages market size is estimated to grow by USD 128.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about health benefits of turmeric-based beverages is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for vegan and sugar-free turmeric-based beverages. However, increase in demand for substitute products for turmeric-based beverages poses a challenge. Key market players include BevNET.com Inc., Bigelow Tea, Buddha Teas, Culinary Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Heavenly Tea Inc., Keliffs, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd, SONNENTOR Krauterhandels GMBH, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., The Lost Tea Co., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, and Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 128.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled BevNET.com Inc., Bigelow Tea, Buddha Teas, Culinary Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Heavenly Tea Inc., Keliffs, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd, SONNENTOR Krauterhandels GMBH, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., The Lost Tea Co., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, and Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for functional foods and natural remedies, particularly among millennials. With inflation and raw material prices on the rise, companies are turning to plant-based alternatives and sustainable packaging to keep costs down. Online platforms and convenience stores are popular sales channels, while supermarkets continue to dominate. Health benefits, such as anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, joint health, immune system support, digestion aid, sleep improvement, and skin health, make turmeric-based beverages a desirable choice for health-conscious consumers. Products like turmeric teas, lattes, juices, and sparkling water are innovating with nutritional blends and clean labels. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a key focus for product development, as it offers numerous health benefits. Blockchain technology is being used to ensure product authenticity and traceability, particularly for organic and sustainable offerings. Consumer preferences for customization options and convenience have led to the popularity of ready-to-drink functional beverages. The economic slowdown has led to a renewed interest in traditional diets and Ayurvedic medicine, boosting demand for turmeric-based beverages. Gastrointestinal disorders and sleep disorders are other health concerns driving growth in this market. Sustainability and wellness are key trends, with companies focusing on product innovation and eco-friendly practices.

The vegan lifestyle, characterized by the avoidance of animal products, has gained significant traction over the past decade. This shift in consumer preferences is driven by health considerations and a growing concern for animal rights and the environment. As a result, the market for packaged turmeric-based beverages, such as golden milk, juices, elixirs, and teas, has experienced steady growth. Consumers are increasingly choosing these plant-based options as part of their health-conscious lifestyle. The global vegan population continues to expand, providing a favorable market outlook for turmeric-based beverages. These beverages offer a convenient and delicious way for consumers to incorporate the health benefits of turmeric into their daily routine.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preferences for functional foods and natural remedies. Millennials are driving demand for these beverages as they prioritize health and wellness. However, challenges such as inflation and rising raw material prices pose threats to market growth. Manufacturers are innovating with plant-based alternatives, sustainable packaging, and functional ingredients like curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, joint health, immune system, digestion, sleep, and skin health benefits. Consumers seek convenience, and ready-to-drink turmeric teas, lattes, juices, sparkling water, and nutritional blends are gaining popularity. Online platforms, supermarkets, convenience stores, and electronic commerce are key distribution channels. Sustainability, clean label, and organic products are essential for consumer trust. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and traceability. Product customization options cater to diverse consumer preferences. Turmeric-based beverages are a natural fit for health-conscious consumers and those seeking alternatives to Ayurvedic medicine for gastrointestinal disorders. The economic slowdown has led to a focus on balanced diets and affordable, convenient health remedies. Traditional diets and cultural heritage continue to inspire new product offerings.

The packaged turmeric-based beverage market is experiencing steady growth in the global health and wellness industry. With the rising trend of algae-based, plant-based, and other spice-based superfood products, this market segment is projected to witness a moderate expansion in the forecast period. These beverages are popular due to their health benefits, similar to those of other superfoods like hemp, chia, quinoa, and acai berry. Hemp, in particular, is a rich source of globular proteins, edestin, and albumin, which easily dissolve in the body. Additionally, hemp-based food products contain essential fatty acids, omega-3 and omega-6, in high concentrations.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This packaged turmeric-based beverages market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Health and wellness

2.2 Pharmaceutical sector Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The packaged turmeric-beverage market witnesses significant growth due to the increasing popularity of online distribution channels. Two primary segments in this regard are e-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites. E-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify facilitate global distribution, allowing consumers to purchase these beverages online and receive them at their doorstep. On the other hand, D2C websites enable brands to sell their products directly to consumers. Brands can control their brand image and messaging, reduce distribution costs, expand geographic reach, acquire customer insights, and launch new products quickly through these platforms. The advantages of D2C online platforms contribute to the growth of the global packaged turmeric-based beverage market. As a result, both segments play a crucial role in driving market expansion during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the increasing popularity of functional foods among millennials. Technological advances have enabled the development of innovative products, such as turmeric teas, lattes, juices, sparkling water, and plant-based alternatives. However, supply chain disruptions and food safety regulations pose challenges to market growth. Inflation and raw material prices also impact the market's profitability. Online platforms and sustainable packaging are key trends, as consumers prefer convenience and eco-friendly options. Functional foods, including those containing curcumin, are in high demand due to their health benefits. Blockchain technology is being explored for supply chain transparency and traceability. Organic products and customization options are also driving growth. Joint ventures and strategic partnerships are common in this market, as companies seek to expand their reach and offerings. Consumer preferences, regulatory environments, and pricing strategies are critical factors in company evaluation. Supermarkets, convenience stores, and electronic commerce channels are key distribution channels.

Market Research Overview

The Packaged Turmeric-Based Beverages market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of functional foods among health-conscious consumers, particularly millennials. Inflation and raw material prices pose challenges, but plant-based alternatives and sustainable packaging solutions are mitigating these issues. Online platforms and convenience stores are driving sales, with consumers seeking out turmeric teas, lattes, juices, sparkling water, and other functional beverages for their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, joint health, immune system, digestion, sleep, and skin health benefits. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, is a natural remedy for various gastrointestinal disorders and a key component of Ayurvedic medicine. Product innovation, such as nutritional blends and ready-to-drink options, cater to consumer preferences for clean label, convenient, and sustainable beverages. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and traceability, while organic products and customization options further differentiate offerings. The economic slowdown and cultural heritage are also driving interest in turmeric-based beverages as part of balanced diets and health remedies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Health And Wellness



Pharmaceutical Sector

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio