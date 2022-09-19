Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market to record USD 446.08 Mn growth -- Driven by health benefits of turmeric

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the packaged turmeric-based beverages market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 446.08 million. The growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The health benefits of turmeric and the increase in demand due to organized retailing are some of the key market drivers. Turmeric has more than 300 bioactive antioxidant compounds, making it ideal for use in several inflammation diseases. Consumption of turmeric reduces arthritis-induced inflammation and swelling. Also, curcumin, one of the active compounds in turmeric drinks, helps in reducing pain in people with osteoarthritis. Moreover, the consumption of turmeric-based beverages such as turmeric tea contributes to cancer prevention, helps maintain ulcerative colitis (UC) remission, manages cholesterol levels, and reduces the risk of developing serious conditions like stroke and heart conditions. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of turmeric-based food and beverage products, which is driving the growth of the market.

However, an increase in demand for substitute products might challenge the growth of market players. Learn about other key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. Buy Full Report Here

Segmentation Analysis:

The packaged turmeric-based beverages market report is segmented by application (health and wellness and pharmaceutical) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By application, the market will observe significant growth in the health and wellness segment. The segment includes products such as turmeric latte, turmeric smoothies, golden milk, turmeric-based juices, turmeric teas, and sparkling water. The rising demand and popularity of products like turmeric latte and turmeric teas in regions such as North America and Western Europe are driving the growth of the segment. Also, a rise in the number of organized retailing outlets offering turmeric-based beverages, growing awareness of the health benefits of turmeric-based beverages, an increase in the number of product launches featuring turmeric as a key ingredient, and expanding millennial population base are contributing to the growth of the segment.

APAC will be the leading region, occupying 40% of the market share through the forecast period. The growing awareness of the health benefits of turmeric, increase in the number of organized retail outlets offering turmeric-based food and beverages and rise in the number of product launches featuring turmeric are driving the growth of the regional market. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for packaged turmeric-based beverages in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America and Europe.

Key vendors identified in the market:

Alvita Tea



Bigelow Tea Co.



Buddha Teas



Diaspora Co.



Gaia Herbs Inc.



Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation



House Foods Group Inc.



Keliff's



Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.



Numi Inc.



ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd.

Rishi Tea and Botanicals

and Botanicals

Senso Foods Pvt Ltd.



The Turmeric Co.



Traditional Medicinals



Unilever PLC



Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd.



Yamang Bukid Healthy Products Inc.

Related Reports:

Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 446.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alvita Tea, Bigelow Tea Co., Buddha Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, House Foods Group Inc., Keliff's, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, Unilever PLC, Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd., and Yamang Bukid Healthy Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bigelow Tea Co.

Exhibit 89: Bigelow Tea Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bigelow Tea Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bigelow Tea Co. - Key offerings

10.4 Buddha Teas

Exhibit 92: Buddha Teas - Overview



Exhibit 93: Buddha Teas - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Buddha Teas - Key offerings

10.5 Diaspora Co.

Exhibit 95: Diaspora Co. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Diaspora Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Diaspora Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Gaia Herbs Inc.

Exhibit 98: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 House Foods Group Inc.

Exhibit 101: House Foods Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: House Foods Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: House Foods Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: House Foods Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Keliffs

Exhibit 105: Keliffs - Overview



Exhibit 106: Keliffs - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Keliffs - Key offerings

10.9 Numi Inc.

Exhibit 108: Numi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Numi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Numi Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Rishi Tea and Botanicals

and Botanicals Exhibit 111: Rishi Tea and Botanicals - Overview

and Botanicals - Overview

Exhibit 112: Rishi Tea and Botanicals - Product / Service

and Botanicals - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Rishi Tea and Botanicals - Key offerings

10.11 Traditional Medicinals

Exhibit 114: Traditional Medicinals - Overview



Exhibit 115: Traditional Medicinals - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Traditional Medicinals - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 117: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 120: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio