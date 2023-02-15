Packaged vegan foods market to grow by 14.92% ; Rising veganism will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Packaged vegan foods market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaged Vegan Foods Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., General Mills Inc ., Kellogg Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Ripple Foods PBC, SunOpta Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., VBites Foods Ltd., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., General ., Kellogg Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Ripple Foods PBC, SunOpta Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., VBites Foods Ltd., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Vegan milk, Vegan meat, and Others), and Geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the packaged vegan foods market, request a Free sample report

The packaged vegan foods market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

In 2017, the packaged vegan foods market was valued at USD 15,084.50 million. From a regional perspective, Europe held the largest market share, valued at USD 5,965.92 million. The packaged vegan foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 25,695.71 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 14.92% according to Technavio.

Packaged vegan foods market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Packaged vegan foods market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers packaged vegan foods such as vegan cheese pizza snacks and mild salsa.

The company offers packaged vegan foods such as vegan cheese pizza snacks and mild salsa. Beyond Meat Inc. - The company offers packaged vegan foods such as plant-based chicken tenders.

The company offers packaged vegan foods such as plant-based chicken tenders. Blue Diamond Growers - The company offers packaged vegan foods such as Almond nut thins.

Packaged vegan foods market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Rising veganism

Growing organized retail sector

Rise of private label brands

Key challenges –

Distribution challenges

Stringent rules and regulations

High price and limited awareness

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this packaged vegan foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaged vegan foods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the packaged vegan foods market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaged vegan foods industry across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged vegan foods market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The vegan fast foods market share is expected to increase by USD 18.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the vegan fast foods market segmentation by end-user (take-out and dine-in) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The packaged sprouts market share is expected to increase by USD 2.54 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.69%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers packaged sprouts market segmentations by product (beans sprouts, brussels sprouts, and alfalfa sprouts) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Packaged Vegan Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,695.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Edward and Sons Trading Co., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Post Holdings Inc., Ripple Foods PBC, SunOpta Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., VBites Foods Ltd., and Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global packaged vegan foods market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global packaged vegan foods market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Vegan milk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Vegan milk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Vegan milk - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Vegan milk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Vegan milk - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Vegan meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Vegan meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Vegan meat - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Vegan meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Vegan meat - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Amys Kitchen Inc.

Exhibit 112: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Amys Kitchen Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Beyond Meat Inc.

Exhibit 115: Beyond Meat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Beyond Meat Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Beyond Meat Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Blue Diamond Growers

Exhibit 118: Blue Diamond Growers - Overview



Exhibit 119: Blue Diamond Growers - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Blue Diamond Growers - Key offerings

12.6 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 121: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Danone SA

Exhibit 130: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 131: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.9 DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods

Exhibit 135: DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods - Overview



Exhibit 136: DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: DR. Mcdougalls Right Foods - Key offerings

12.10 Earths Own Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 138: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Earths Own Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Edward and Sons Trading Co.

Exhibit 141: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Edward and Sons Trading Co. - Key offerings

12.12 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 144: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 145: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 146: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 147: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 148: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.13 Kellogg Co.

Exhibit 149: Kellogg Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kellogg Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Kellogg Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Kellogg Co. - Segment focus

12.14 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Ripple Foods PBC

Exhibit 157: Ripple Foods PBC - Overview



Exhibit 158: Ripple Foods PBC - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Ripple Foods PBC - Key offerings

12.16 SunOpta Inc.

Exhibit 160: SunOpta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Tofutti Brands Inc.

Exhibit 164: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio