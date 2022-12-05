Packaged wastewater treatment market size to grow by USD 12,172.02 million, Vendors to expand their footprints to compete in the market - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaged wastewater treatment market is characterized by the presence of several regional and global vendors. The leading vendors compete to expand their footprint in the market. The competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast period. To survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, vendors distinguish their offerings through clear and unique value propositions.
The packaged wastewater treatment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 12,172.02 million. The growth momentum of the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. Buy the Report
Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Scope
The packaged wastewater treatment market report covers the following areas:
Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Application
- Municipal - Municipal wastewater contains sanitary sewage from residential and commercial establishments. Due to rapid urbanization, wastewater volumes are rapidly swelling along with industrialization. As a result, larger volumes of fresh water are being used, and relatively lesser volumes of wastewater are being treated. These factors are raising the demand for wastewater treatment facilities. Packaged wastewater treatment plants are suitable for meeting this demand which will drive the growth of the municipal application segment
- Industrial
- Technology
- Extended Aeration
- SBR Technology
- MBBR Technology
- MBR Technology
- Geography
- North America - The market in North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization, thereby stimulating the demand for wastewater treatment. Countries such as the US and Canada are major users of wastewater treatment technologies. The growth in the rate of water reuse is also one of the major reasons for the rising demand for wastewater treatment in the US.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Organica Water, Inc., Ovivo Inc., Pollution Control Systems, Inc., Smith and Loveless Inc., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, and WesTech Engineering LLC are among some of the major market participants.
What are the key data covered in the packaged wastewater treatment market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist packaged wastewater treatment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the packaged wastewater treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the packaged wastewater treatment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaged wastewater treatment market, vendors
Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
167
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 12,172.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
8.62
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key countries
US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aguapuro Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Arvind Envisol Ltd., BioKube, BioMicrobics Inc., Chokhavatia Associates, CleanTech Water, Clearford Water System Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA, Fluence Corp. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Municipal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Municipal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 7.3 Extended aeration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Extended aeration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Extended aeration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Extended aeration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Extended aeration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 SBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on SBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on SBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on SBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on SBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 MBBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on MBBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on MBBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on MBBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on MBBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 MBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on MBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on MBR technology - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on MBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on MBR technology - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.14 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Arvind Envisol Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Arvind Envisol Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Arvind Envisol Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Arvind Envisol Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 BioKube
- Exhibit 123: BioKube - Overview
- Exhibit 124: BioKube - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: BioKube - Key offerings
- 12.5 CleanTech Water
- Exhibit 126: CleanTech Water - Overview
- Exhibit 127: CleanTech Water - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: CleanTech Water - Key offerings
- 12.6 Corix Group of Companies
- Exhibit 129: Corix Group of Companies - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Corix Group of Companies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Corix Group of Companies - Key offerings
- 12.7 CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 132: CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: CST Wastewater Solutions Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Daiki Axis Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Daiki Axis Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Daiki Axis Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Daiki Axis Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 138: Daiki Axis Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA
- Exhibit 139: Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 141: Dynamic Aqua Science Das USA - Key offerings
- 12.10 Fluence Corp. Ltd.
- Exhibit 142: Fluence Corp. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Fluence Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: Fluence Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Organica Water, Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Organica Water, Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Organica Water, Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Organica Water, Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Ovivo Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Ovivo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Ovivo Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Ovivo Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Pollution Control Systems, Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Pollution Control Systems, Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Pollution Control Systems, Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Pollution Control Systems, Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Smith and Loveless Inc.
- Exhibit 154: Smith and Loveless Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Smith and Loveless Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 156: Smith and Loveless Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SUEZ SA
- Exhibit 157: SUEZ SA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: SUEZ SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: SUEZ SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 160: SUEZ SA - Segment focus
- 12.16 Veolia Environment SA
- Exhibit 161: Veolia Environment SA - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Veolia Environment SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Veolia Environment SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Veolia Environment SA - Segment focus
- 12.17 WesTech Engineering LLC
- Exhibit 165: WesTech Engineering LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 166: WesTech Engineering LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 167: WesTech Engineering LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
