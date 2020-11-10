PackageFromSanta.com Disrupts the Santa Letter Tradition with Real Time Proof that Santa Received Each Child's Letter

With the all-new Letters to Santa Online, parents can skip the post office and shopping malls. Instead, they can safely help their children create their own magical letter to Santa in the comfort of home. Children can turn their wishes into words by customizing their letter with the easy-to-use Letter to Santa Creator. Or parents can upload their child's handwritten Wish List. Seconds later, an Elf will magically appear to carry their letter to the North Pole, with a spectacular surprise ending!

"We empathize with the uncertainty families are facing. This is our way to give back, by bringing surprise and wonder directly to Santa's youngest fans," said PackageFromSanta.com CEO Dale Gruber. "While children continue to mail letters to Santa, this is the first-time children will receive real time evidence that Santa Claus himself has received their innermost wishes."



Co-founder, Carey Gruber added, "For 14 years, PackageFromSanta.com has given over a million children a reason to smile and believe! Our Christmas wish for 2020 is to continue sharing the authentic, real-bearded Santa Experience with a family-friendly activity that's safe, easy and free."



Letters to Santa Online comes from PackageFromSanta.com, the 100% secure Santa Experience site trusted by parents throughout North America.



About PackageFromSanta.com

As parents, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation, and the joy of Santa. Our 'One-Stop Shop for All Things Santa' delivers authentic, personalized experiences while protecting each child's belief in the magic of Santa. Over one million families have experienced personalized calls, videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Packages that surprise and delight are on sale now for $14.95 (Gold), $24.95 (Silver), and $79.95 (Platinum). Visit LettersToSantaOnline.com to create new holiday memories.

