PackageFromSanta.com Presents “Santa Sleighs Cancer”

Through December 2020, 25% of all personalized package sales with a guaranteed donation of $2,500 generated this dedicated link at https://www.packagefromsanta.com/LLS will benefit LLS.

Even more, PackageFromSanta.com is donating Packages valued at $12,500 to 100 LLS Honored Heroes across the United States, delivering Santa's magic to these pediatric cancer patients who are unable to visit Santa this year.

"The holidays pose many challenges for blood cancer patients who may not feel well enough to participate in festivities and who often have to limit physical interaction with family and friends due to their compromised immune systems. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these patients are facing additional emotional and financial hardships," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"Each holiday season, PackageFromSanta.com spreads joy and magic to children. We're delighted that this year, they are helping blood cancer patients by raising critical funds for LLS to find cures and provide more support for patients now, when it's needed most. As well, Package from Santa® is sending the magic of Christmas to our pediatric blood cancer patients by donating 100 packages through its 'Santa Sleighs Cancer' initiative."

About PackageFromSanta.com

As parents, we realize children will only be young for so long. Our life's mission is to foster childhood innocence and ignite youthful imagination with the wonder, anticipation and joy of Santa at Christmas time. Our One-Stop-Santa-Shop delivers authenticity, personalization and customer service, while protecting each child's belief and the magic of Santa.

Over one million families have experienced the wonder of receiving personalized calls, custom videos, letters from Santa and more from the real-bearded Santa via PackageFromSanta.com's website, iOS and Android Apps along with special deliveries from the North Pole. Packages that surprise and delight are available for $14.95 (Gold), $24.95 (Silver), and $74.95 (Platinum).

Related links: https://www.packagefromsanta.com/LLS

SOURCE PackageFromSanta.com

Related Links

https://www.packagefromsanta.com/

