PackageHub® Reaches 1,000 Franchise Milestone, Leading the Way in Logistics Innovation

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PackageHub®, a leading name in logistics and franchising, today announced a significant milestone with the opening of its 1,000th franchise store. This achievement not only marks PackageHub as the second largest player in the logistics franchise industry, just behind The UPS Store, but also highlights its unique role in transforming the shipping landscape to support and empower local business owners.

"Reaching 1,000 stores is more than just a milestone; it's a testament to our core purpose of empowering retail shipping stores and the communities they serve," said Brandon Gale, CEO of PackageHub. "By uniting independent stores under one robust brand, we're not just competing with the big corporate brands; we're changing the game for small business owners across the nation."

PackageHub revolutionizes franchising, keeping local entrepreneurs independent while providing national brand strength. Post this

PackageHub is revolutionary in its approach, offering a non-traditional franchise model that maintains the independence of local entrepreneurs while providing them the collective strength of a national brand. This model has proven essential for small business owners looking to grow and thrive in a competitive market, allowing them to leverage national partnerships with logistics giants such as FedEx, UPS, and Pitney Bowes.

At the heart of PackageHub's operation is a strong commitment to the local community and the end consumer. Each PackageHub store is tailored to offer a personal touch, maintaining strong community ties, and ensuring that every customer experience is seamless. Its innovative solutions, such as the no-box, no-label PackageHub Returns process, pioneered in partnership with Pitney Bowes, ensure convenience and efficiency, enhancing the consumer's retail experience.

Currently, 50% of U.S. consumers are within 10 miles of a PackageHub location, and the franchise is actively expanding to ensure 85% coverage in the near future. As the fastest-growing franchise system in the industry, PackageHub is on pace to reach 2,500 locations by the end of 2025.

"As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on the future—continuing to expand our network, innovate our offerings, and most importantly, support our store owners in their entrepreneurial journey," Gale continued. "We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we aim to grow our footprint and continue to revolutionize the logistics space with our adaptive, robust, and community-focused model."

The success of PackageHub underscores a shift in the retail and shipping industries toward agile, technology-driven solutions that prioritize consumer accessibility and experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, PackageHub not only effectively addresses today's logistics challenges but also sets the standard for a more interconnected and efficient service experience. This commitment ensures that PackageHub continues to lead the industry, delivering innovations that make logistics simpler and more accessible for everyone.

