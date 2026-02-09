PackageX Scales Vision AI Execution Platform for Logistics Operations at Manifest 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PackageX today announced the scaled release of its Vision AI–powered execution platform for logistics operations at the Manifest Supply Chain & Logistics event. The platform transforms any camera—regardless of connectivity—into an intelligent execution layer that automates scanning and operational workflows across entire facilities. The update will debut at Manifest Vegas, February 9–11, at Booth #876.

The scaled platform builds on years of production use across more than 1,500 facilities and introduces a multi-tier Vision AI architecture spanning edge, on-premises, and cloud environments. This allows enterprises to execute vision-driven decisions in sub-second timeframes, even in low-connectivity or offline conditions, and across any camera type.

Unlike traditional OCR, PackageX understands the logistics context. The platform processes barcodes, labels, PDFs, invoices, spreadsheets, and multi-image workflows without templates or manual configuration, producing clean, structured data that connects the physical world directly to backend systems such as ERP and WMS platforms.

"If GPTs redefined digital work, PackageX is redefining physical operations," said Farrukh Mahboob, Founder and CEO of PackageX. "We've moved beyond capturing data to executing work in real time. PackageX delivers the vision-driven execution layer that legacy systems and hardware scanners were never built to support."

PackageX will showcase the scaled execution platform with live demonstrations throughout Manifest Vegas.

Visit PackageX at Manifest Booth #876 to see the platform in action.

About PackageX

PackageX is the execution layer for physical AI in enterprise logistics, enabling organizations to see, understand, and act on real-world operations in real time. The platform sits between systems of record and the physical world, turning cameras and documents into automated, auditable workflows. PackageX is trusted by leading enterprises, including JFFD, World Wide Technology (WWT), Motorola, and Ricoh.

SOURCE PackageX Inc.