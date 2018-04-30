Packaging & Containers Stocks' Research Reports Released on Sealed Air, Silgan, Sonoco Products, and Tupperware Brands

www.wallstequities.com/registration

Sealed Air

Last Friday, shares in Charlotte, North Carolina headquartered Sealed Air Corp. ended the session 0.36% higher at $44.64. The stock recorded a trading volume of 707,758 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 5.73% in the last month and 0.97% over the past year. The stock is trading 3.14% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Sealed Air, which provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 59.14. Get the full research report on SEE for free by clicking below at:

Silgan Holdings

Stamford, Connecticut headquartered Silgan Holdings Inc.'s stock declined slightly by 0.76%, to close the day at $28.58 with a total trading volume of 547,769 shares. The Company's shares have advanced 3.55% in the past month. The stock is trading 1.68% above its 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of Silgan, which together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide, have an RSI of 57.16. Gain free access to the research report on SLGN at:

Sonoco Products

Shares in Hartsville, South Carolina headquartered Sonoco Products Co. recorded a trading volume of 631,744 shares at the close of the last trading session, which was above their three months average volume of 586,370 shares. The stock ended the day 1.98% lower at $52.04. The Company's shares have advanced 9.81% in the last month. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 6.30% and 2.61%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Sonoco Products, which manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, have an RSI of 65.70.

On April 02nd, 2018, research firm Bank of America/ Merrill downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on SON at:

Tupperware Brands

Orlando, Florida headquartered Tupperware Brands Corp.'s shares finished Friday's session 0.71% higher at $45.48. A total volume of 906,526 shares was traded. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 4.33%. Furthermore, shares of Tupperware Brands, which operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in EMEA region, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America, have an RSI of 51.89. Register now for today's free coverage on TUP at:

