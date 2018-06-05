Packaging Additives Market Report 2017-2027 - Visiongain Report

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global packaging additives market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $3.9bn in 2017.

Packaging additives are defined as high performance functional additives and barrier coatings. These are one of the versatile group of chemicals with use in many diverse applications within global industry verticals such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and many others.

Manufacturers, designers, and research institutions have innovated with different packaging additives products due to their varied functional abilities. The additives are used to preserve and protect consumer goods.

Report Scope

Over 1,800+ market data points

Global packaging additives market forecasts from 2017-2027

Regional packaging additives market forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and value ($m)

• Asia-Pacific Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Latin America Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Europe Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Middle East Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• North America Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Africa Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

Packaging additives type forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and value ($m)

• Metalized Coatings Forecast 2017-2027

• Organic Liquid Coatings Forecast 2017-2027

• Antioxidants Forecast 2017-2027

• UV Stabilizers Forecast 2017-2027

• Clarifying Agents Forecast 2017-2027

• Anti-Blocking Agents Forecast 2017-2027

• Antimicrobials Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Forecast 2017-2027

Packaging additives application forecasts from 2017-2027 in volume (KT) and value ($m)

• Food Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Beverages Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Cosmetic & Personal Care Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

• Others Packaging Additives Forecast 2017-2027

Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level packaging additives markets from 2017-2027

Profiles of the leading 10 packaging additives companies

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Clariant AG

• Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

• BASF SE

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Adeka Corporation

• Addivant (USA) LLC

• Americhem

• Milliken & Company

• SABO S.p.A.

An interview with a key opinion leader informing and underpinning the analysis

Companies Listed

Addivant

Adeka Corporation

AkzoNobel N.V.

Americhem

Amfine Chemical Corporation

Arkema SA

Astropol Ltd

Baerlocher GmbH

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International

ChemCeed LLC

Chemson Polymer-Additive

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant AG

Covestro

Croda International

Cytec Solvay Group

Dow Chemical

DuPont (EI) de Nemours

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil

Ferro Corporation

Gabriel-Chemie UK Ltd

Galata Chemicals

Grace (WR) & Company

Grolman Ltd

Hammond Group

HEXPOL AB

Huber (JM) Corporation

ICC Industries

IMCD UK

Indena SpA

Israel Chemicals

Kaneka Corporation

Kronos Ltd

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group

Milliken & Company

Novozymes A/S

Occidental Petroleum

OMNOVA Solutions

OXEA GmbH

PMC Global

PolyOne Corporation

Rio Tinto Group

Royal DSM NV

SABO S.p.A.

Silteq Limited

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd

Symrise AG

Total SA

Wells Plastics Ltd

West & Senior Ltd

WILD (Rudolf) GmbH & Company KG

