Packaging Films Market To Reach USD 164.11 Billion By 2028 | Rising Demand For Flexible Packaging Films Is A Major Factor Driving The Packaging Films Industry's Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging films market is expected to reach a market size of USD 164.11 Billion by 2028 and register a high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth of the packaging films can be attributed to the rising demand for flexible packaging. The food and beverage product manufacturers are increasingly adopting flexible films based on polyethylene as they have distinct barrier properties that help with better protection or longer shelf life. The manufacturers are increasingly investing for the production of enhanced flexible packaging films that prioritize durability and resistance to tearing, food safety and freshness, safe distribution and storage, and protection from environmental elements like light, moisture, temperature, and gas.

The flexible packaging films helps in maximizing the shelf life of perishable items and conceal the smells of the contents in packaging. The elimination of the cost of labeling or capping with the utilization of flexible packaging films is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Companies like UFlex are investing in the domestic and international expansion for packaging films business. The companies are also investing in the collaboration and mergers and acquisition, such as Berry plastics acquired AEP Industries Inc., which is contributing to the growth of the global packaging films markets.

Rising demand for antimicrobial and antioxidant active food packaging is expected to support the advancement of packaging films market during the forecast period. The packaging films manufacturers are investing in the development of new antimicrobial and antioxidant active food packaging in order to reduce the oxygen content inside packaging and prevent microbial growth.

Request a Sample Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4924

Further key findings in the report suggest

In April 2021 , Amcor entered into a partnership with Nestle in order to bring sustainable packaging to shelves. Amcor, with the help of its global research and development resources, supported Nestle by making Smarties the first confectionery brand to move to recyclable paper packaging in Australia . Amcor is developing this new next-generation packaging solution in order to maintain the sustainability and ensure product protection.

, Amcor entered into a partnership with Nestle in order to bring sustainable packaging to shelves. Amcor, with the help of its global research and development resources, supported Nestle by making Smarties the first confectionery brand to move to recyclable paper packaging in . Amcor is developing this new next-generation packaging solution in order to maintain the sustainability and ensure product protection. Based on packaging materials, polypropylene segment is expected to register faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The excellent strength, heat-sealing properties, softness, and clarity offered by the polypropylene are contributing to its growing demand among the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing consumption of fresh products is a key factor driving the utilization of BOPP and CPP packaging films.

Ask for Customize Research Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4924

Based on application, the food and beverage packaging segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Sustainability concerns, technological innovations, and attractive economics are key factors that are driving the demand for packaging films among the food and beverage manufacturers. The FMCG companies are increasingly adopting sustainable packaging films to ensure recycling of packaging materials and minimize packaging cost.

The packaging films market in Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, owing to the presence of large processed food and beverage industries in countries like India and China . Moreover, the growing organized retail sector in the region is helping in the growth of the food and beverage industries and packaging film market.

accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, owing to the presence of large processed food and beverage industries in countries like and . Moreover, the growing organized retail sector in the region is helping in the growth of the food and beverage industries and packaging film market. Key participants in the market include Amcor, ProAmpac, Berry Plastics Corporation, Charter Next Generation, DuPont Teijin Films, Novolex, RKW Group, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, and Cosmo Films.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/packaging-films-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global packaging films on the basis of packaging materials, application, and region:

Packaging Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene



Polyethylene



Polyester



PVC



Others

Application Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical & pharmaceutical packaging



Industrial packaging



Food and Beverage packaging



Consumer products packaging



Others

Buy Premium Research Report @

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. UK

c. France

d. Italy

e. Spain

f. Sweden

g. BENELUX

h. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

MEA

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Israel

e. Rest of MEA

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Soft Magnetic Materials market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.8% in terms of value, from 2020 to reach USD 44.91 billion by 2027. Growing consumer interest in consumption of fresh products with extended shelf life and controlled quality is a significant factor driving growth of the packaging films

Kraft Liner market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.1% from USD 38.55 billion in 2019 to USD 60.49 billion in 2027. The market of the Kraft liner will be driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry worldwide

Printed Tape market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8% from USD 28.28 billion in 2019 to USD 44.56 billion in 2027. Increasing demand from various end-user industries is driving the growth of the market

Metal Packaging market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.3% in terms of value, from USD 129.42 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 168.45 billion by 2027. Increasing consumption of canned food and rising demand for packaged food is driving the demand for the metal packaging market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data. Is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit www.reportsanddata.com.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-packaging-films-market

SOURCE Reports And Data