Packaging Machine Solutions Make an Evolutionary Leap with CoreTigo's IO-Link Wireless Communication

In a recent event titled "ARC European Industry Forum 2021" by ARC Advisory Group, this was discussed in the " Wireless Connectivity Enhances Packaging Machines " lecture. Belgium Machine Builder D.Cloostermans-Huwaert, represented by their Process Engineering Manager Manu Peelman, discussed how IO-Link Wireless provides the solution for these needs. Peelman covered how Cloostermans utilizes IO-Link Wireless to answer demands coming in from their customers for handling a variety of designs, minimizing changeover time, reducing maintenance costs and keeping machine operation in constant motion.

Another use case of IO-Link Wireless was covered in recent April on Packaging World, ProFood World and Automation World. There, in addition to covering distinct benefits for Packaging Machinery derived from CoreTigo's industrial Wireless technology, it was illustrated how German Machine Builder PROTION incorporates it directly into their products. An emphasis was put on the fact that IO-Link Wireless is vendor agnostic, hence being able to work with sensors and actuators such as vacuum pumps and grippers from different manufacturers and accommodate all simultaneously.

Being considered an integral part of the future of Packaging Machinery, CoreTigo was invited to speak at the "PACK to the Future" stage at the upcoming PACK EXPO, taking place in Las Vegas. CoreTigo will be presenting their IO-Link Wireless based solutions for packaging on Monday September 27 10:30am, and Tuesday September 28 3:30pm, local time. CoreTigo will discuss recent packaging projects incorporating their wireless technology into packaging machinery, upcoming projects, and taking questions from the audience.

To submit questions in advance and for more information, contact CoreTigo at [email protected].

About CoreTigo

CoreTigo is unbinding the industrial space by providing high-performance IO-Link Wireless communication solutions for machine builders, system integrators and industrial equipment manufacturers. CoreTigo's products enable the design and retrofit of machines and production lines that were not possible before. These solutions increase flexibility, adaptivity and modularity, resulting in cost effectiveness, increased productivity and downtime reduction. Embraced by industrial leaders, the IO-Link Wireless global standard, fit for harsh factory environments and motion control applications, provides cable-grade connectivity for millions of sensors, actuators and industrial devices worldwide.

