Packaging machinery market: Growth opportunities led by CKD Corp. and Duravant LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging machinery market size is forecasted to increase by USD 16.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.79%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand for packaging machinery from various end-users, the growing demand for innovative packaging, and the focus on reducing energy consumption and costs in packaging.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Machinery Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by product (FFS machines, labeling and coding machines, closing and sealing machines, wrapping and bundling machines, and others), end-user (food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion

FFS machines: The FFS machines segment will contribute significantly to market growth during the forecast period. These machines are generally used in packaging and can perform three functions, namely forming, filling, and sealing. FFS machines are used for various applications, including food, beverages, stationery, cosmetics, chemicals, medicines, and pharmaceuticals. These factors will drive the growth of the global packaging machinery market through the FFS machines segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Technavio categorizes the global packaging machinery market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications. Technavio calculates the size of the global industrial machinery market based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of machinery and components used in the industrial environment.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aetnagroup S.p.A, B&H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and NEUTRAL.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample

Related Reports:

Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - size is expected to increase to USD 1.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 4.89%. The market is segmented by end-user (food industry and beverage industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 - size is expected to rise by USD 204.89 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.00%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (automatic and semi-automatic) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



What are the key data covered in this packaging machinery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaging machinery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the packaging machinery market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaging machinery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging machinery market vendors

Packaging Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aetnagroup S.p.A, B&H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global packaging machinery market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global packaging machinery market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 FFS machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on FFS machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on FFS machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on FFS machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on FFS machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Labeling and coding machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Labeling and coding machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Labeling and coding machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Labeling and coding machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Labeling and coding machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Closing and sealing machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Closing and sealing machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Closing and sealing machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Closing and sealing machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Closing and sealing machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wrapping and bundling machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wrapping and bundling machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wrapping and bundling machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wrapping and bundling machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wrapping and bundling machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Beverage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Pharmaceutical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Chemicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 109: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 111: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Coesia SpA

Exhibit 132: Coesia SpA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Coesia SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Coesia SpA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Coesia SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Coesia SpA - Segment focus

12.4 Douglas Machine Inc.

Exhibit 137: Douglas Machine Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Douglas Machine Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Douglas Machine Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Duravant LLC

Exhibit 140: Duravant LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Duravant LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Duravant LLC - Key offerings

12.6 GEA Group AG

Exhibit 143: GEA Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 144: GEA Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 145: GEA Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: GEA Group AG - Segment focus

12.7 IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

Exhibit 147: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Overview



Exhibit 148: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 149: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key news



Exhibit 150: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa - Segment focus

12.8 KHS GmbH

Exhibit 152: KHS GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 153: KHS GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: KHS GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 KRONES AG

AG Exhibit 155: KRONES AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: KRONES AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: KRONES AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: KRONES AG - Segment focus

12.10 Langley Holdings Plc

Exhibit 159: Langley Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 160: Langley Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Langley Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Langley Holdings Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Maillis International SA

Exhibit 163: Maillis International SA - Overview



Exhibit 164: Maillis International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Maillis International SA - Key offerings

12.12 Pro Mach Inc.

Exhibit 166: Pro Mach Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Pro Mach Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Pro Mach Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Rovema GmbH

Exhibit 169: Rovema GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 170: Rovema GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Rovema GmbH - Key offerings

12.14 SACMI Group

Exhibit 172: SACMI Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: SACMI Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: SACMI Group - Key offerings

12.15 SIG Group AG

Exhibit 175: SIG Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 176: SIG Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 177: SIG Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: SIG Group AG - Segment focus

12.16 Syntegon Technology GmbH

Exhibit 179: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 180: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Syntegon Technology GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Tetra Pak Group

Exhibit 182: Tetra Pak Group - Overview



Exhibit 183: Tetra Pak Group - Business segments



Exhibit 184: Tetra Pak Group - Key news



Exhibit 185: Tetra Pak Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Tetra Pak Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 187: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 188: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 189: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 190: Research methodology



Exhibit 191: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 192: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 193: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio