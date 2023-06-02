Packaging Machinery Market Report 2023: Increase in Goods Manufacturing Across Industries, Favorable Government Regulations for Product Safety, and Technological Advancements Fuels Sector

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market by Type, by Function, Automation, End-use and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the packaging machinery market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, size, and share, recent developments, and forecasts till 2030.

Based on value, the global packaging machinery market is projected to reach $ 62.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Based on volume, the global packaging machinery market is projected to reach 13,603 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of this market is driven by the increase in goods manufacturing across industries, favorable government regulations for product safety, and technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes. However, high initial costs associated with installing packaging machinery and stringent regulations to limit plastic usage restrain the growth of the global packaging machinery market. The rising foodborne diseases and increasing demand for processed and packaged products are expected to create growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the lack of skilled operators is a major challenge for market growth.

In this study, the market is segmented based on type, function, automation mode, end-use industry and geography, including its subsegments and geography. The report has considered five major geographies: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on type, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into carded packaging machines, cartoning machines, case erectors, filling machines, stretch wrappers, shrink wrapping machines, case packers, labeling machines, bottle packaging machines, and other packaging machines. The shrink-wrapping machines segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing exports and imports worldwide and the benefits of shrinking packaging.

Based on function, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into single-function and multi-function. The multi-function segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the capabilities of machines to perform various tasks such as vertical form-filling-sealing, horizontal packing, bag placing, and rotary packing.

Based on automation mode, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into automatic packing machines and semi-automatic packing machines. The automatic packing machines segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic packing machines help companies increase their volumes by automating the feeding and assembly of the products for packaging processes, reduce labor costs and minimize waste, leading to significant cost savings over time.

Based on end-use industry, the global packaging machinery market is segmented into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, agriculture, chemicals, personal care, consumer electronics, apparel & footwear, and other end-use industries. The healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the implementation of stringent regulations on product labeling and safety concerns.

Based on geography, the packaging machinery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to several factors, including governmental initiatives to promote the adoption of environmentally sustainable packaging, consistent advancements in packaging technology by industry leaders, and expansion in the food sector.

The key players operating in the global packaging machinery market are Krones AG (Germany), TETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL S.A. (Switzerland), Adelphi Group of Companies (U.K.), FUJI MACHINERY CO.,LTD. (Japan), Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), SIG Group AG (Switzerland), Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc. (U.S.), COESIA S.P.A. (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy), KHS GmbH (Italy), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG (Germany), OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany), ISHIDA CO.,LTD. (Japan), Omori Machinery Co.,Ltd. (Japan), and TNA Australia Pty Limited (Australia).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, function, automation mode, end-use industry and geography?
  • What is the historical market size for packaging machinery across the globe?
  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2023-2030?
  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global packaging machinery market?
  • Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?
  • How is the competitive landscape for the global packaging machinery market?
  • What are the recent developments in the global packaging machinery market?
  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
  • Who are the local emerging players in the global packaging machinery market, and how do they compete with other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Packaging Machinery Market, by Type

6. Packaging Machinery Market, by Function

7. Packaging Machinery Market, by Automation Mode

8. Packaging Machinery Market, End-use Industry

9. Packaging Machinery Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

Companies Mentioned

  • Krones AG (Germany)
  • TETRA PAK INTERNATIONAL S.A. (Switzerland)
  • Adelphi Group of Companies (U.K.)
  • FUJI MACHINERY CO. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany)
  • SIG Group AG (Switzerland)
  • Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc. (U.S.)
  • COESIA S.P.A. (Italy)
  • Marchesini Group S.p.A. (Italy)
  • KHS GmbH (Italy)
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)
  • MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG (Germany)
  • OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)
  • ISHIDA CO. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Omori Machinery Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • TNA Australia Pty Limited (Australia).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cipszj

