Packaging Machinery Market size is set to grow by USD 15.5 billion from 2024-2028, increasing need for packaging machinery across different industries boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging machinery market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 5.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Machinery Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Food

1.2 Beverage

1.3 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Chemicals

1.5 Others Product 2.1 FFS machines

2.2 Labeling and coding machines

2.3 Closing and sealing machines

2.4 Wrapping and bundling machines

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Food- The packaging machinery market is anticipated to experience substantial growth due to the large share held by food packaging. The increase in packaged food sales worldwide is driving this demand. Consumer trends, including changing lifestyles and food habits, are boosting the packaged food industry. Rigid packaging solutions, such as canned food, are popular due to their long shelf-life and consumer appeal. High-impact graphics on packaging for seasonal and impulse purchases necessitate the use of digital printing technology. Food manufacturers use both rigid and flexible packaging to protect their products during transportation and improve shelf life. These factors collectively contribute to the growth of the global packaging machinery market.

Packaging Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 15.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Italy, and Germany Key companies profiled Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Tetra Laval SA, CKD Corp., KHS Group, and Krones AG

Market Driver

Packaging machinery market growth is driven by the widespread use of pneumatic technology. This technology enhances safety and functionality, offering cost-effective control and lightweight design. Pneumatics excel in high-speed movements like indexing, sorting, and pick-and-place functions. In cartoning machines, it indexes cartons, moves sealing devices, and forms folds. In FFS machines, it powers clamping devices and heat sealers. These applications boost market expansion during the forecast period.

The packaging machinery market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for automated packaging solutions in various industries. Key trends include the use of advanced technologies such as robotics, film winding, and labeling systems. The market is also witnessing a shift towards sustainable packaging solutions, with biodegradable and recyclable materials gaining popularity.

Additionally, there is a rising demand for customized packaging solutions to cater to specific customer needs. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with key players focusing on innovation and product development to meet evolving industry requirements.

Market Challenges

Packaging machinery manufacturers face mandatory regulations from bodies like the BRC and IOP, requiring compliance with their Global Standards for Packaging and Packaging Materials. Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) ensure food contact safety and regulatory compliance, as per FDA 21CFR174.5 and EU Commission Regulation (EC) No 2023/2006. ISO 13849 outlines safety requirements. Compliance adds costs, impacting profit margins and market growth during the forecast period.

The Packaging Machinery Market faces several challenges in the industry. One major challenge is the need for customization and flexibility in packaging solutions to cater to various product types and customer requirements. Another challenge is the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Additionally, the market is witnessing a trend towards automation and digitization, requiring advanced technology integration in packaging machinery.

Furthermore, cost pressures and regulatory compliance add to the complexity of the market. Lastly, the global nature of the market necessitates understanding and adapting to diverse cultural and logistical considerations.

Research Analysis

The Packaging Machinery Market encompasses a range of automated equipment designed for various therapy areas, including Oncology and Respiratory. This market caters to diverse packaging needs, offering solutions for filling, case handling, packing, bottling, labeling, wrapping, palletizing, and more.

Advanced packaging machinery is employed for Canning, Container cleaning, Forming, Bagging, Unpacking, Sealing, and Lidding processes. These systems ensure a reliable packing line, enhancing productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing sector. The global Packaging Machinery Market continues to evolve, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for automated solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Packaging Machinery Market encompasses various types of machinery used for packaging products in industries. These include automate packaging systems, labeling machines, palletizing systems, and wrapping machines, among others. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automated packaging solutions in various sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

The use of advanced technologies like robotics and IoT in packaging machinery is also fueling market growth. Additionally, the growing trend towards sustainable packaging is leading to the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Food



Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Chemicals



Others

Product

FFS Machines



Labeling And Coding Machines



Closing And Sealing Machines



Wrapping And Bundling Machines



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

