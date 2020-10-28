Packaging Machinery Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 64 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global packaging machinery market report.

The global packaging machinery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The US, Canada , India , and China holds significant position in the market. However, some other emerging countries such as Mexico and Brazil are expected to reflect high growth. For instance, South Korea is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% and Brazil is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5% by 2025. Several end-user industries are looking to reduce the environmental impact of their packing products and hence, boosting the demand for flexible packaging products that require minimal amounts of raw material to produce. The advent of digital labeling is expected to revolutionize the packaging machinery market during the forecast period. The adaption of automation and digitalization in the packaging and labeling will provide competitive advantage to players in the long run. The advent of industry 4.0 is expected to boost quality, efficiency, and productivity all along the value chain. Soon there will be a demand for packaging machines, which will not only notify operators of issues but also suggest solutions. Moreover, end-use industries are expected to demand for machines that can prevent downtime, quickly pinpoint issues, and avert problems. In terms of end-user manufacturers, the F&B industry accounted for the highest share of the packaging machinery market and is anticipated to further dominate the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 9 other vendors

Packaging Machinery Market – Segmentation

Filling and dosing machines are the highest revenue generators for the packaging machinery market. Although there are few factors acting as hinderance, the demand for filling and dosing machines is growing in the future due to the strong growth drivers. As the preference among customers is shifting toward quality and relatable products, the demand for innovative labeling machines is increasing.

The F&B industry comprised for the highest share of the packaging machinery market and is expected to dominate the market at a rapidly pace. The increasing demand from consumers for packaged F&B items due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes, especially in developing economies, is boosting the usage of packaging machineries.

The chemical industry is expected to continuously grow in the future. The demand for chemicals in China , and other emerging countries is expected to be high. With the constant growth in the chemical industry, the demand for packaged chemical products will also increase.

Packaging Machinery Market by Product

F&B

Pharmaceuticals

Household

Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals

Personal Care, Toiletries, and Cosmetics

Others

Packaging Machinery Market by End-user

Filling & Dosing

Labeling & Coding

Bottling

Form -Fill -Seal (FFS)

Cartoning

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others

Packaging Machinery Market – Dynamics

Changing lifestyles and shifting consumer's preferences, growing consumption of outside food, and rapid urbanization are fueling the demand for processed food across the globe. From being a small-scale industry to becoming one of the largest industries, the dynamics of the processed food industry have completely changed over the decades. Also, with improving disposable income and the busy lifestyle of people, the food processing industry has reached the point of maturity. In fact, food processing makes one of the largest contributions to the economy in several countries. With the globalized supply chain and distribution network, the import and export of processed foods have significantly enhanced. Such rapidly changing and growing elements indicate that there exists a huge demand for packaging machines in the future.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Technological Development

Strong Demand for Labeling & Coding Machines

Demand for Packaging from the Pharmaceutical Industry

Booming E-Commerce Industry

Packaging Machinery Market – Geography

The global packaging machinery market is continuously growing in developed as well as developing countries. Emerging countries such as Mexico, Brazil, India, South Korea are great examples of growth in terms of the global market reflecting the high potential of revenue growth. The global packaging machinery market is witnessing a strong growth due to substantially improving disposable income, shift towards rapid urbanization, and rising demand for packaging products. In the APAC region, China contributes to the highest share of the market, contributing over 40% of the total market share. India is another leading country for packaging machinery holding the highest growth potential.

Packaging Machinery Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey



Egypt

Prominent Vendors

CKD Corporation

Coesia

GEA Group

Krones

Salzgitter

Tetra Laval Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Aetna Group

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Belco Packaging System

Duravant

Fuji Machinery

Lantech

Norden Machinery

Syntegon Technology

The Adelphi Group of Companies

