Packaging Machinery Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% from 2022 to 2027; The focus on reducing energy consumption and costs in packaging will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging machinery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 16.86 billion, according to Technavio. - Download a Sample Report

Packaging Machinery Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Machinery Market

Companies : 15+, Including Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: by product (FFS machines, labeling, and coding machines, closing and sealing machines, wrapping and bundling machines, and others), end-user (food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Packaging Machinery Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group.

Packaging Machinery Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The focus on reducing energy consumption and costs in packaging is a key factor driving market growth. Several companies offer energy-saving devices that help keep costs down. In addition, they are investing in R&D to create packaging machines that reduce energy consumption and costs for the end user. One of these machines features a patented film system that creates a strong yet thin C-fold structure, significantly reducing film USAge and carbon footprint.

Moreover, this technology reduces material and gas consumption in the packaging. For example, the KHS GmbH machine produces packaging that is more durable than conventional shrink film, which reduces costs. Operating in a shrink tunnel, the machine uses electric or gas heating, which further reduces energy costs compared to traditional electric heating. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The emergence of tamper-proof packaging is a major trend in the market. Industries like food, beverage, and healthcare confront mounting threats like theft, tampering, and counterfeiting. This has surged the requirement for tamper-proof packaging, aimed at safeguarding high-value or delicate items during storage and transport. Furthermore, such packaging indicates any unauthorized opening or tampering, offering visible proof to consumers. Several prominent packaging companies provide temper-proof solutions. As tamper-proof packaging gains traction, it will drive the demand for advanced packaging machinery, particularly in end-user sectors like food and healthcare. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Environmental concerns over the disposal of discarded food packaging is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The increase in municipal solid waste disposal, which mainly includes discarded food packaging, is a growing concern. Most of this waste comes from packaging materials such as glass, metal, plastic, paper, and cardboard. Furthermore, the usefulness of recycling and reusing this waste depends on the costs involved in transporting, sorting, and cleaning the collected items. Some recycled materials, especially plastic, and paperboard, have been banned for use in food contact situations. Burning and placing this waste in landfills can also have a negative impact on the environment by emitting greenhouse gases and polluting the air and groundwater. Hence, the increasing environmental concerns are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The packaging machinery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Packaging Machinery Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaging machinery market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the packaging machinery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaging machinery market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the packaging machinery market companies.

Packaging Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aetnagroup S.p.A, B and H Packaging Ltd., Barry Wehmiller Group Inc, CKD Corp., Coesia SpA, Douglas Machine Inc., Duravant LLC, FUJI MACHINERY Co. Ltd., GEA Group AG, IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa, KHS GmbH, KRONES AG, Langley Holdings Plc, Maillis International SA, Pro Mach Inc., Rovema GmbH, SACMI Group, SIG Group AG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, and Tetra Pak Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

