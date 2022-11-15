Packaging Machinery Market worth $56.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Packaging Machinery Market by Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Palletizing, Wrapping), End-use industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Beverages, Chemical), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 56.7 billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The growth of the Packaging Machinery Market is attributed to the growth of the chemical, food, and Pharmaceuticals Industry. In the chemical industry, packaging machinery is used for filling, capping, labeling, and preparing industrial cleaners and chemicals; hence the growth of the chemical industry leads to an increase in demand for packaging machinery, and overall, the market for packaging machinery also grows.

Form-Fill-Seal type to be the fastest growing machine during forecast period

Form-fill-seal machines (FFS) are automated packaging machines commonly used in the food, beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries for product packaging. These machines create plastic bags from a flat roll of plastic film while simultaneously filling the bags with the product and sealing the filled bags. They can bag both solid and liquid products. Form-fill-seal machines are mainly of two types: horizontal and vertical.

Vertical form-fill-seal machines (VFFS) are mainly used by the food & beverage industry to package food products. They are also used in the healthcare industry to package highly sensitive drugs. VFFS machines produce plastic bags from a flat roll of plastic film, where they develop the bag, fill it with the product, and seal the pack simultaneously. These packaging systems are convenient for packing both solid and liquid products. VFFS machines produce high-volume efficiency packing products. They are preferred by manufacturers of various industries as they produce hygienic products in short durations, thereby increasing production efficiency.

Beverages is to be the 2nd fastest growing segment in the Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period

Rinsing machines, liquid fillers, capping machines, and labelers are the four most important packaging machines on any packaging line for beverage products. Rinsing machines and bottle washers are commonly used in the beverage industry. Air rinsers, bottle vacuums, bottle washers, and wet rinsing machines can be used on packaging lines to clean dust and debris from inside a bottle before entering the filling machine. Beverages range from thin, free-flowing water-like beverages to thick liquid products. Overflow fillers or gravity fillers work for low-viscosity products, while pump fillers and piston fillers can handle thicker beverages.

North America to be the 3rd largest region in the Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period

The packaging machinery market in North America is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. A major factor driving the growth of this market is the continuous launch of innovative products by vendors. The growing number of food, beverage, and pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in North America will also drive the demand for advanced packaging machinery and solutions.

North America is the largest market for biopharmaceuticals. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in the region, significant spending on research & development (R&D) activities, and the well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics. Moreover, the increased productivity and efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes and the adoption of single-use systems & automation technologies by biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are also expected to support the growth of the packaging machinery market in this region.

KHS Group (Germany), SIG Combibloc Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tetra Laval Group. (Switzerland), Barry-Wehmiller(USA), Marchesini Group(Italy),Syntegon Technology GmbH(Germany), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft(Germany), Sacmi(Italy), Langley Holdings(UK), Douglas Machine Inc. (USA),, Coesia S.p.A (Italy), and Maillis Group(Luxembourg) are the key players operating in the Packaging Machinery Market. Acquisitions, expansions, contracts, agreements & partnerships, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Packaging Machinery Market.

