Packaging Market in India | $ 15.8 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The packaging market in India report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward the use of flexible packaging.

The packaging market in India analysis includes the product and end-user segments. This study identifies the growing food processing industry in India as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The packaging market in India covers the following areas:

Packaging Market Sizing in India

Packaging Market Forecast in India

Packaging Market Analysis in India

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Essel Propack Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Tetra Laval International SA

TPCL Packaging Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

Uma Group

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

