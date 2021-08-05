Packaging Market in India | $ 15.8 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 05, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The packaging market size in India is expected to increase by USD 15.80 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The packaging market in India report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward the use of flexible packaging.
The packaging market in India analysis includes the product and end-user segments. This study identifies the growing food processing industry in India as one of the prime reasons driving the packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The packaging market in India covers the following areas:
Packaging Market Sizing in India
Packaging Market Forecast in India
Packaging Market Analysis in India
Companies Mentioned
- Amcor Plc
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Essel Propack Ltd.
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- TPCL Packaging Ltd.
- UFlex Ltd.
- Uma Group
Global Packaging Market - Global packaging market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented by product (plastic bottles, caps and closures, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, and others), material (rigid plastic, flexible plastic, glass, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and packaging (primary and secondary).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
