Packaging Market in India to Reach USD 15.80 Billion by 2025 at 5.01 % CAGR | Rigid Packaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Our packaging market in India report covers the following areas:

Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Rigid Packaging



Flexible Packaging

End-user

Food And Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Consumer Electronics



Others

Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The packaging market in India is fragmented and the vendors are offering sustainable packaging and smart packaging solutions to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and are some of the major market participants.

Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications.

Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The shift toward the use of flexible packaging will offer immense growth opportunities, and government regulations on plastic recycling and the use of single-use plastics will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Packaging Market In India report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Packaging Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Performing market contribution India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Essel Propack Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Tetra Laval International SA

TPCL Packaging Ltd.

UFlex Ltd.

Uma Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

