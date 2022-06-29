Packaging Market in India to Reach USD 15.80 Billion by 2025 at 5.01 % CAGR | Rigid Packaging Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Jun 29, 2022, 06:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging market in India is set to grow by USD 15.80 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.01% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The packaging market share growth in India by the rigid packaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics industry will have a direct and positive impact on the demand for rigid packaging in the country during the forecast period. The demand for rigid packaging from end-users such as the manufacturers of consumer electronics products is likely to fuel the demand for retail-ready packaging, such as folding carton packaging, in India during the forecast period.
Our packaging market in India report covers the following areas:
- Packaging Market in India size
- Packaging Market in India trends
- Packaging Market in India industry analysis
- Product
- Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- End-user
- Food And Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
The packaging market in India is fragmented and the vendors are offering sustainable packaging and smart packaging solutions to compete in the market. Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and are some of the major market participants.
- Amcor Plc - The company offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications.
- Drivers: The shift toward the use of flexible packaging will offer immense growth opportunities, and government regulations on plastic recycling and the use of single-use plastics will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Challenges: Some of the plastics used for packaging are non-degradable in nature, and their disposal generates landfill problems. The process of disposing of plastics incurs a high labor and equipment cost. Moreover, due to the rising focus on recyclability, by governments and environmental organizations, plastic manufacturers are focusing on adopting alternate packaging solutions to reduce plastic landfills.
- The sachet packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 2.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.93%.
- The predicted growth for the blister packaging market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 18.32 billion, at a progressing CAGR of 9.19%.
|
Packaging Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 15.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.56
|
Performing market contribution
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Rigid packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Cosmo Films Ltd.
- Essel Propack Ltd.
- Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Tetra Laval International SA
- TPCL Packaging Ltd.
- UFlex Ltd.
- Uma Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
