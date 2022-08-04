Packaging Market Recorded a 3.42% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Driven by Growth of Food Delivery & Takeaway Market -17000+ Technavio Reports

Aug 04, 2022, 18:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Packaging Market by End-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), Type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 170.61 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Also, the market recorded a 3.42% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the packaging market growth is the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market. The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a significant pace, driven by a rise in urbanization, the busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers, a surge in mobile phone penetration, and an increase in the adoption of m-commerce. There is a significant rise in online food ordering, owing to an increase in online platforms. Currently, as most people around the globe are habituated to the use of the Internet and mobile applications, many people prefer to order food through mobile applications and online portals. It is also more convenient and cheaper because of better deals/discounts. Many restaurants have become accessible owing to the availability of online services, and restaurants provide food offered through online services at competitive prices. The major players in the global online food delivery market include Delivery Hero, Domino's, Just Eat, and Foodler. therefore, with the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market, the simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated.
- Market Challenges - High manufacturing cost for packaging is one of the key challenges hindering the packaging market growth. One of the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of packaging is paper pulp. It is widely used for producing corrugated boxes, cardboard boxes, folding cartons, and paper bags, among other packaging. There have been continuous fluctuations in the prices of paper pulp. For instance, the Producer Price Index for pulp, paper, and allied products rose from 169.7 in March 2017 to 217.1 in June 2018. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the price of paper owing to a surge in the cost of transportation. Rising fuel prices in many countries have been adding to the burden of transportation costs for paper. Similarly, changes in prices of other raw materials like plastic also affect the overall cost of market players. Raw material suppliers are forced to pass on these costs to end-users by raising the prices. The resultant increase in prices negatively affects market growth.
The packaging market report is segmented by End-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), Type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The packaging market share growth by food will be significant for the revenue generating segment. The potential growth in packaged food sales is generating the demand for packaging globally.
- Regional Highlights - 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the packaging markets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.
The packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
- The rigid plastic packaging market share is expected to increase by USD 75.47 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%.
- The perforated packaging film market share is expected to increase to USD 665.78 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%
|
Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 170.61 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.42
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, India, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Containers & packaging market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market Definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Board - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 54: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 59: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 60: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 62: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 64:Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 65: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 11.4 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 69:Ball Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74:Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 CCL Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 77: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79:CCL Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 80: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 DS Smith Plc
- Exhibit 82: DS Smith Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 83: DS Smith Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus
- 11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Exhibit 86: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88:DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 89: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Mondi Group
- Exhibit 91: Mondi Group - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Mondi Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 93:Mondi Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 94: Mondi Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: Mondi Group - Segment focus
- 11.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Exhibit 96: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 98:Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sonoco Products Co.
- Exhibit 101: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103:Sonoco Products Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
- 11.12 WestRock Co.
- Exhibit 106: WestRock Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: WestRock Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108:WestRock Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: WestRock Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: WestRock Co. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 112: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 114: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 115: List of abbreviations
