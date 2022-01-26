Packaging Market Share in India: Segmentation by Product (rigid packaging and flexible packaging) and End-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others)|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

The global packaging market share in India will be driven by factors such as the expanding packaging sector, rising demand for plastic packaging, and increasing use of glass packaging. Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global packaging market share in India. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the packaging market share in India throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Packaging Market Share in India Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of packaging market share in India is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Industry innovation

Vendor Insights

The packaging market share in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the packaging market share in India, including some of the vendors such as Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market share in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Amcor Plc. - Offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications.

Offers flexible packaging solutions for beverage, food, healthcare, home care, personal care, pet care, and technical applications. Essel Propack Ltd. - Offers laminates made from LLDPE that form the core barrier of the tube body which helps keep contents fresh and safe with multiple layers of foil.

Offers laminates made from LLDPE that form the core barrier of the tube body which helps keep contents fresh and safe with multiple layers of foil. Jindal Poly Films Ltd. - Offers solution for BOPP and BOPET films which are extensively used for food packaging such as biscuits to ensure good appeal, product protection, and extended shelf life.

Geographical Highlights

The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market share growth in India will be significant during the forecast period. The rise of the consumer electronics industry would have a direct and beneficial impact on the demand for rigid packaging in the country during the projection period. Demand for rigid packaging from end-users such as consumer electronics makers is expected to drive demand for retail-ready packagings, such as folding carton packaging, in India throughout the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics-

Packaging Market Share in India Key Market Drivers :

The shift toward the use of flexible packaging

Flexible packaging combines the greatest qualities of paper, aluminum foil, and plastic without jeopardizing the packaged product's freshness, durability, printability, or barrier protection. They're employed as an effective packaging method for extending product shelf life. Flexible packaging's advantages, such as its lightweight, small size, and simplicity of disposal, have made it a viable packaging choice. It has become more popular among food and beverage, consumer durable, and pharmaceutical manufacturers as a result of these causes.

Packaging Market Share in India Key Market Trends:

Increasing focus on recyclable packaging

Retailers prefer flexibility because it helps to preserve product quality and extend shelf life while also influencing purchasers throughout the purchasing decision-making process. The organized retail industry in India will experience significant growth as a result of increasing Internet penetration and the growing e-commerce industry in the country. The organized retail market in India is developing due to factors such as changing demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing customer tastes and preferences.

Packaging Market Scope in India Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., Bilcare Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Cosmo Films Ltd., Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Kapco Packaging, Oji Holdings Corp., Parekh Aluminex Ltd., Polyplex Corp. Ltd., Tetra Laval International SA, Time Technoplast Ltd., TPCL Packaging Ltd., Tri-Wall Ltd., UFlex Ltd., and Uma Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

