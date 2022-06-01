Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 15.80 Billion in India | Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

Amcor Plc

The packaging market in India is fragmented and the vendors are offering sustainable packaging and smart packaging solutions to compete in the market.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Packaging Market in India

Market Driver:

Shift toward the use of flexible packaging:



Flexible packaging makes use of the best characteristics of paper, aluminum foil, and plastic without compromising the freshness, durability, printability, and barrier protection of the packaged product. They are used as an effective packaging solution to improve the shelf life of products. The features of flexible packaging, such as lightweight, small size, and ease in deposal, have made it an effective option for packaging. Flexible packaging consumes less energy during the manufacturing, transportation, and disposal processes and is an economical packaging method. Flexible packaging also produces less packaging waste when compared to rigid packaging. Such factors have increased the demand for flexible packaging among food and beverage, consumer durable, and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

Market Trend:

Growth of the organized retail sector in India :



The growth of the organized retail sector in India , one of the critical packaging market trends in India , will significantly influence market growth. Retailers prefer flexible packaging as it helps in preserving the quality of products and lengthening their shelf life and can also influence buyers during the purchase decision-making process. Because of the increasing Internet penetration and the growing e-commerce industry in the country, the organized retail industry in India will witness considerable growth. The retail industry is developing in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India , in addition to the major cities and metros. Factors such as changing demographic profiles, rising disposable incomes, growing urbanization, and changing consumer tastes and preferences are driving the growth of the organized retail market in India .

Key Market Segmentation

The Packaging Market in India is segmented by product (rigid packaging and flexible packaging) and end-user (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others).

Segmentation by Product:

Rigid Packaging:



The packaging market share growth in India by the rigid packaging segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics industry will have a direct and positive impact on the demand for rigid packaging in the country during the forecast period. The demand for rigid packaging from end-users such as the manufacturers of consumer electronics products is likely to fuel the demand for retail-ready packagings, such as folding carton packaging, in India during the forecast period.

Flexible Packaging

Our Packaging Market in India Report Covers the Following Areas:

Packaging Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Packaging Market in India growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the Packaging Market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Packaging Market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Packaging Market in India vendors

Packaging Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.56 Performing market contribution India at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Cosmo Films Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Tetra Laval International SA, TPCL Packaging Ltd., UFlex Ltd., Uma Group, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, and Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

