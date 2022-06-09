Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 170.61 Billion | By End-user, Type, and Geography | Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2025)

The market value is set to grow by USD 170.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Packaging Market Driver:

Growth of the food delivery and takeaway market:

The global food delivery and takeaway market is growing at a substantial pace, owing to the rise in urbanization, the busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers, a surge in mobile phone penetration, and the increase in the adoption of m-commerce. As most people around the globe are habituated with the use of the Internet and mobile applications, many people prefer to order food through mobile applications and online portals. Many restaurants have become accessible owing to the availability of online services. The rise in the number of dark kitchens which produce food for online deliveries has contributed to the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market globally. With the growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market, the simultaneous growth of the global packaging market is anticipated.

Packaging Market Trend:

Continuous development of new products:

Product developments by some vendors will encourage other vendors to introduce innovative products to remain competitive in the market. Amcor launched AmLite Ultra Recyclable, a packaging product made from high-barrier polyolefin film which can be used for a range of food, home, and personal care, and pharmaceutical products while also being recyclable in existing polyolefin recycling streams. Amcor also launched Genesis, an all-polyethylene laminate, which has clarity, gloss, and stiffness similar to polypropylene laminates. This packaging can be used for fresh produce, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food.

Download Our Sample Report to find additional information about various other market drivers & trends available with Technavio

The Packaging Market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass).

Segmentation by End user:

Food Packaging:

The packaging market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The potential growth in packaged food sales is generating the demand for packaging globally. Changing lifestyles and food habits are significant factors underlying the growth of the packaged food industry across the world.



Beverage Packaging



Healthcare Packaging



Personal Care Packaging



Others

Buy Report Now! & Stay abreast of your interest areas. Get insights on topics that are crucial for your business

Our Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

The Packaging Market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Regional Market Outlook:

APAC:

41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, North American, and South American regions. The rapidly expanding end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care will facilitate the packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Quick Buy! for high-level data integrity, accurate analysis, and impeccable forecasts

Need More Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report

Want to understand more about the various research methodology

Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

Analyze market regulations

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist Packaging Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Packaging Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Packaging Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Packaging Market vendors

Related Reports:

Glass Container Packaging Market in China by Distribution Channel and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the glass container packaging market share in China from 2021 to 2026 is USD 2.79 billion at a progressing CAGR of 4.63%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Blister Packaging Market in the US by Technology and Component - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth for the blister packaging market share in the US from 2021 to 2026 is USD 18.32 billion, at a progressing CAGR of 9.19%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our Sample Report

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 170.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Containers & packaging market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The food segment constituted the largest individual segment in 2020, while the smallest single segment was personal care.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Board

Rigid plastic

Flexible

Metal

Glass

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Board constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was glass

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Board - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 54: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growth of food delivery and takeaway market

9.1.2 Rise in need for innovative packaging

9.1.3 Increase in demand for digitally printed packaging

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High manufacturing cost for packaging

9.2.2 Environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging

9.2.3 Contamination of food during packaging

Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Continuous development of new products

9.3.2 Emergence of tamper-proof packaging

9.3.3 Rise in adoption of reusable packaging

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 59: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 62: Amcor Plc - Overview

Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Amcor Plc - Key news

Exhibit 65: Amcor Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 67: Ball Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Ball Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Ball Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 70: Ball Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 72: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 75: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 77: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 78: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 79: CCL Industries Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 80: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 82: DS Smith Plc - Overview

Exhibit 83: DS Smith Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 84: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 86: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 87: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 89: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Mondi Group

Exhibit 91: Mondi Group - Overview

Exhibit 92: Mondi Group - Business segments

Exhibit 93: Mondi Plc - Key news

Exhibit 94: Mondi Group - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Mondi Group - Segment focus

11.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Exhibit 96: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 97: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news

Exhibit 99: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 101: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 102: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 103: Sonoco Products Co. - Key news

Exhibit 104: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 105: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 106: WestRock Co. - Overview

Exhibit 107: WestRock Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: WestRock Co. - Key news

Exhibit 109: WestRock Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 112: Research Methodology

Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 114: Information sources

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio