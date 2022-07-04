Packaging Market size to grow by USD 170.61 Bn | APAC to occupy 41% share | Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The global packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market comprises some well-established players that are involved in the design and production of packaging solutions for various applications across a wide range of industries. These vendors are making significantly huge investments in research and development to push better products into the market and expand their customer base. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are some of the strategies the vendors in the market are adopting to strengthen their position.

The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high manufacturing cost for packaging might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global packaging market is segmented as below:

End-user

Food



Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care



Others

The food packaging industry is the prime end-user in the market. Changing lifestyles and food habits are the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing global demand for canned food products will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Type

Board



Rigid Plastic



Flexible



Metal



Glass

The board segment will generate significant revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing use of paperboard packaging is medical packaging, cosmetic packaging, frozen food packaging, and candy boxes is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

About 41% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The thriving e-commerce industry in China, India, and Japan is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the presence of a huge consumer base, a growing number of internet and smartphone users, and the rising trend of online shopping are contributing to the growth of the packaging market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The packaging market report covers the following areas:

Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 170.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.42 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group,

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Containers & packaging market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

Support activities



Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. The food segment constituted the largest individual segment in 2020, while the smallest single segment was personal care.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user?

5.3 ?Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)?



Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)?



Exhibit 20: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)?



Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)?



Exhibit 24: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)?



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Board

Rigid plastic

Flexible

Metal

Glass

All the segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Board constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was glass

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Board - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 ?Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?

Exhibit 32: Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Rigid plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Flexible - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Metal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Glass - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2020 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2020 and 2025, which is slower than the overall market

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 43: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025?

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 52: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 54: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growth of food delivery and takeaway market



9.1.2 Rise in need for innovative packaging



9.1.3 Increase in demand for digitally printed packaging

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High manufacturing cost for packaging



9.2.2 Environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging



9.2.3 Contamination of food during packaging



Exhibit 56: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Continuous development of new products



9.3.2 Emergence of tamper-proof packaging



9.3.3 Rise in adoption of reusable packaging

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 57: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.



Exhibit 58: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 59: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 60: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 61: ?Market positioning of vendors?

11.3 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 62: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 63: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 65: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 67: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 70: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

11.5 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 72: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 75: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 CCL Industries Inc.

Exhibit 77: CCL Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: CCL Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: CCL Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: CCL Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: CCL Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 82: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 83: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 84: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

11.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 86: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 Mondi Group

Exhibit 91: Mondi Group - Overview



Exhibit 92: Mondi Group - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Mondi Plc - Key news



Exhibit 94: Mondi Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Mondi Group - Segment focus

11.10 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Exhibit 96: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 99: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Smurfit Kappa Group Plc - Segment focus

11.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 101: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Sonoco Products Co. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

11.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 106: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition



12.1.2 Objectives



12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$?

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 112: Research Methodology



Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?



Exhibit 114: Information sources

