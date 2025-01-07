Packaging Market size to increase by USD 297.6 Billion between 2024 to 2029, Market Segmentation by Type, End-user, Geography , Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 297.6 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Board

1.2 Rigid plastic

1.3 Flexible

1.4 Metal

1.5 Glass End-user 2.1 Food

2.2 Beverage

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Personal care

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The packaging market encompasses various materials, including metal, printing technologies such as flexography and digital, and eco-friendly alternatives like paper and paperboard. Among these, paperboard, also known as paper-based material, is a popular choice due to its foldability, rigidity, and lightweight yet strong properties. This segmentation by type includes folding boxboards, chipboards, bleached paperboards, craft boards, laminate boards, and containerboard. Bleached paperboard, in particular, is extensively used in the food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries for applications like medical packaging, cosmetic containers, and frozen food packaging. The growth in demand for personalized packaging and eco-friendly solutions has fueled the need for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and biodegradable plastics. Strict regulations in the industry have led to the adoption of recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging for various applications, including wrapping, e-commerce, and stand-up retort pouches. The market also includes traditional packaging materials like metal tins, glass jars, and high-barrier films, catering to the quality, presentation, and cost-effective attributes of various industries.

The Packaging Market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions, including high-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, metal tins, glass jars, and various packaging options for food and beverages, as well as personal care products. Department stores prioritize quality and presentation, leading to the demand for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and corrugated boxes. Strict regulations mandate sustainable packaging solutions, such as fiber-based egg cartons, foam egg packaging, biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging. Advanced film technology and lightweight foam plastics offer weight reduction benefits, while sustainable packaging options cater to growing environmental concerns.

The packaging market encompasses various types of materials and processes used to protect and promote products. Films, such as flexible and rigid plastics, are commonly used for packaging due to their versatility and durability. Metals, including aluminum and steel, are also utilized for their strength and impermeability. Paper and paperboard are popular choices for their sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The use of advanced technologies, like digital printing and smart packaging, is on the rise, offering enhanced product protection and consumer engagement. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenience, growing e-commerce sales, and regulatory requirements for safer and more sustainable packaging solutions. The trend towards lighter weight and more efficient packaging designs is also gaining momentum. Overall, the packaging market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to adapt to the changing needs of consumers and businesses alike.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

