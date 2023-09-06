Packaging Market to grow by USD 223.96 billion from 2022 to 2027, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The packaging market is expected to grow by USD 223.96 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of food delivery and takeaway services is notably driving the packaging market. However, factors such as contamination of food during packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the packaging market, including Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genpak LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Packaging Market Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc - The company offers packaging services for beverages, food, and healthcare. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

The market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for packaging is rising around the world due to the strong potential sales growth of packaged food products. The growth of the food packaging industry around the world is due to factors such as changing lifestyles and eating habits. In addition, flexible packaging solutions that appeal to consumers and are less prone to damage during transport are being adopted by packaged food manufacturers. Another important factor influencing the growth of the food packaging segment is the increase in demand for canned foods throughout the world. A major growth driver for the sector is canned foods that have a long shelf life. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC is projected to contribute 41% of market growth by 2027. The region's packaging market is expected to become a major revenue source for developing economies such as China and India. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Packaging Market Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the packaging market market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of packaging market market companies

Packaging Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 223.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Genpak LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Mondi plc, Packaging Corp. of America, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

