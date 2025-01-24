Packaging Market to Grow by USD 297.6 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Food Delivery Expansion, Report on AI-Powered Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 297.6 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Growth of food delivery and takeaway services is driving market growth, with a trend towards market strategies adopted by vendors. However, high cost of recycling rigid plastic products poses a challenge. Key market players include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Oji Holdings Corp., Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval SA, UPM Kymmene Corp., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Market 2025-2029

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 297.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, India, France, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Italy Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Oji Holdings Corp., Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval SA, UPM Kymmene Corp., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd.

Market Driver

In the intricate and stringent industries of food, beverage, and healthcare, product integrity is paramount. The regulatory landscape continues to evolve, increasing reputational risks. Criminal damage, theft, and counterfeiting pose threats, necessitating tamper-proof packaging. This protective solution, featuring visible tamper indications, safeguards high-value or vulnerable goods during storage and transit. The packaging market encompasses various offerings: metal, printing technologies (flexography, digital), food and beverage applications, slimline collections, fiber-based egg cartons, foam packaging, advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, corrugated boxes, biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, compostable packaging, rigid protective packaging, wrapping, e-commerce solutions, paper boxes, high-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, metal tins, glass jars, and personal care products. Sustainable, cost-effective attributes are integral to packaging materials, including plastic, paper, and paperboard, glass, and high-barrier films.

Market Challenges

The packaging market encompasses various materials, including metal, rigid plastic, and paper and paperboard. Rigid plastic packaging, such as bottles and containers, involves significant investment due to high procurement costs, energy expenditure, and scrap collection and sorting. This process includes steps like customer payment, transportation, cleaning, and crushing. For many small- to medium-scale manufacturers, producing new plastic products is more economical than recycling. Cleaning used plastic materials necessitates large water quantities and further recycling processes like melting and crushing, which demand energy and labor. Key product categories include fiber-based egg cartons, foam egg packaging, advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, corrugated boxes, and eco-friendly packaging. Additionally, the market covers food, beverage, personal care, department stores, and e-commerce sectors, emphasizing quality, presentation, and cost-effectiveness. Regulations governing biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, compostable packaging, and high-barrier films are stringent. Other packaging materials include stand-up retort pouches, metal tins, glass jars, and various types of films.

Segment Overview

This packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Board

1.2 Rigid plastic

1.3 Flexible

1.4 Metal

1.5 Glass End-user 2.1 Food

2.2 Beverage

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Personal care

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Board- The packaging market encompasses various materials, including metal, printing technologies such as flexography and digital, and eco-friendly alternatives like paper and paperboard. Among these, paperboard, also known as paper-based material, is a popular choice due to its foldability, rigidity, and lightweight yet strong properties. This segmentation by type includes folding boxboards, chipboards, bleached paperboards, craft boards, laminate boards, and containerboard. Bleached paperboard, in particular, is extensively used in the food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries for applications like medical packaging, cosmetic containers, and frozen food packaging. The growth in demand for personalized packaging and eco-friendly solutions has fueled the need for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and biodegradable plastics. Strict regulations in the industry have led to the adoption of recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging for various applications, including wrapping, e-commerce, and stand-up retort pouches. The market also includes traditional packaging materials like metal tins, glass jars, and high-barrier films, catering to the quality, presentation, and cost-effective attributes of various industries.

Research Analysis

The Packaging Market encompasses a wide range of products and solutions, including high-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, metal tins, glass jars, and various packaging options for food and beverages, as well as personal care products. Department stores prioritize quality and presentation, leading to the demand for advanced film technology, lightweight foam plastics, and corrugated boxes. Strict regulations mandate sustainable packaging solutions, such as fiber-based egg cartons, foam egg packaging, biodegradable plastics, recycled paper, compostable packaging, and rigid protective packaging. Advanced film technology and lightweight foam plastics offer weight reduction benefits, while sustainable packaging options cater to growing environmental concerns.

Market Research Overview

The packaging market encompasses various types of materials and processes used to protect and promote products. Films, such as flexible and rigid plastics, are commonly used for packaging due to their versatility and durability. Metals, including aluminum and steel, are also utilized for their strength and impermeability. Paper and paperboard are popular choices for their sustainability and cost-effectiveness. The use of advanced technologies, like digital printing and smart packaging, is on the rise, offering enhanced product protection and consumer engagement. The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenience, growing e-commerce sales, and regulatory requirements for safer and more sustainable packaging solutions. The trend towards lighter weight and more efficient packaging designs is also gaining momentum. Overall, the packaging market is a dynamic and evolving industry that continues to adapt to the changing needs of consumers and businesses alike.

SOURCE Technavio