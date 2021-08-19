Packaging Market to Record Almost 4% CAGR as Top Vendors Including Amcor Plc and Ball Corp. Emerge as Key Market Growth Contributors | Technavio
Aug 19, 2021, 06:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The packaging market is set to grow by USD 170.61 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth of the food delivery and takeaway market, rise in need for innovative packaging, and increase in demand for digitally printed packaging will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, continuous development of new products, the emergence of tamper-proof packaging, and rise in adoption of reusable packaging are some of the prominent trends likely to influence the market's growth positively in the long run. However, high manufacturing costs for packaging and rising environmental concerns over the use of plastic packaging will hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.
Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Packaging Market is segmented as below
- End-user
- Food
- Beverage
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Others
- Type
- Board
- Rigid Plastic
- Flexible
- Metal
- Glass
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The packaging market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the packaging market in the metal & glass containers industry include Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., CCL Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Mondi Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Sonoco Products Co., and WestRock Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments
The report also covers the following areas:
- Packaging Market size
- Packaging Market trends
- Packaging Market industry analysis
Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the packaging market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of packaging market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Board - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Metal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Glass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Ball Corp.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- CCL Industries Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Mondi Group
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
