Packaging nature with nature

A family-owned business, RXDco, brings decades of packaging innovation to the B2B market. Many of our family had been involved in volunteer work with the sick and elderly, and the medicinal use of plants became an oft-discussed topic at family get-togethers. It was not surprising, therefore, that we came to the conclusion we wanted to be a part of this new cannabis industry. Using our contacts and research scientists and using the same methods we had used for other product lines, we began devoting hours and dollars to coming up with unique cannabis packaging.

For over a decade now, we have offered chic and safe packaging solutions to the cannabis industry. However, with climate change such a big topic of our times, we went back to our R/D team. We wanted a packaging line that was fully sustainable, one that didn't add nasty by-products to the ecological biome. Our ATID line, while very different than traditional packaging products, is amazing because it is fully paper-based packaging. Yes, with innovation it takes time for end-users to become familiar with the new mechanisms inherent. That is why we devised educational clips showing end-users how to interact with this new product line.

The ATID product line is certified child-resistant. Its tech advanced system has built-in barriers of membranes that makes the product be hermetically sealed in, preventing adulteration of the cannabis products inside. Third party lab validation is run constantly, guaranteeing the product is free from toxins. It is a good feeling when you know the container for the flower-based product you are selling is as organic as the product itself. It means a more wholesome cannabis industry when the packaging is eco-conscious and as pure as the product.

The ATID product line is manufactured in the USA. Sourcing is in accordance with the Global Forest Registry, non-GMO based and sustainable, keeping the greenery of the world flourishing. Every part of the ATID package line is bio-degradable or recyclable and leaves no harmful footprint behind.

