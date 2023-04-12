Packaging, Print Industries Prime for Augmented Reality

AR platform launches industry partner program

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Displai, a leading augmented reality platform for product packaging, has announced the launch of its official partner program for the packaging and print industries. This program enables packaging and print companies to leverage Displai's technology and expertise to enhance their customer engagement capabilities and drive business growth.

Displai's technology leverages augmented reality (AR) to enable consumers to interact with product packaging in new and exciting ways.

Transforming packaging with AR Augmented reality packaging

By simply scanning products with a smartphone, consumers can activate 'virtual experiences', where digital content and real-world packaging fuse together to morph into a new form of packaging that seemingly comes to life. The activation also enables consumers to access product information, and exclusive content as well as interacting via the product.

"Displai's platform is revolutionizing the way consumers interact with product packaging," said Dave Chaffey, Co-founder of Displai. "With our technology, packaging and print companies can transform their product packaging into interactive, immersive experiences that capture consumers' attention and drive engagement."

Displai's partner program offers a range of benefits, including access to its proprietary AR software, training and support, and co-marketing opportunities.

Partners will also have the opportunity to learn from Displai's team of experts, who have developed a collection of ground-breaking concepts over the past few years.

"We're excited to launch our partner program and help packaging and print companies take their customer engagement to the next level," said Chaffey. "With AR technology rapidly advancing, we believe that Displai is well-positioned to add value for the packaging and print industries."

About Displai

Displai is the leading customer-engagement platform for product packaging, enabling consumers to interact with product packaging through augmented reality technology. Launched in 2022, Displai has quickly established itself as a leader in the AR space, helping businesses across a range of industries to enhance their customer engagement capabilities and drive growth.

"Displai's platform is transforming the way packaging and print companies engage with their customers. With our technology, companies can create immersive experiences that capture consumers' attention and drive engagement. We're excited to launch our partner program and help companies take their customer engagement to the next level." - Dave Chaffey, Co-founder of Displai

"AR technology is rapidly advancing, and we believe that Displai is well-positioned to play a leading role in the evolution of the packaging and print industries. With our partner program, we're empowering companies to leverage our expertise and technology to drive business growth and create unique experiences for their customers." - Dave Chaffey, Co-founder of Displai

For more information please visit the Displai website – www.displai.io

Media Enquiries

Media enquiries are welcome. Please visit Immertia website where a priority response service is maintained.

Media Liaison: Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner

Media Center: www.immertia.io/media/

Phone: +61 1300 633 390

SOURCE Displai