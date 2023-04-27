Packaging Robots Market size to grow by USD 8.49 billion from 2022 to 2027; Recent developments in robotic technology to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging robots market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period. The recent developments in robotic technology is a major driver for the growth of the packaging robots market during the forecast period. Packaging robots have advanced in sophistication, efficacy, and versatility due to the continuous advancements in robotic technology. The ability of robots to automate repetitive tasks ranging from picking and placing products to filling and sealing containers is one of the primary advantages for the packing sector. Automation lowers the possibility of human error, improves efficiency, and enhances the standard of the final product. Therefore, advantages like automation of repetitive tasks drive the market growth for the packaging robots market during the forecast period. Discover some major insights on market size for the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Packaging robots market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global packaging robots market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer packaging robots in the market are ABB Ltd., BluePrint Automation BV, Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Thailand Co. Ltd., IAI Industrieroboter GmbH, KRONES AG, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pro Mach Inc., Remtec Automation LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Teradyne Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Seiko Epson Corp. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers packaging robots such as robotic picking, packing, and palletizing.

Comau Spa - The company offers packaging robots named NJ 220 2.7 for packing, dispensing, machine tending, cosmetic sealing, measuring testing, plasma cutter water jet, and wood glass machining.

DENSO Corp. - The company offers packaging robots namely, SCARA robots, LPH 040 4 Axis, and the newest 6 axis robots.

Packaging Robots Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This packaging robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (primary packaging and secondary packaging), end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, electronic and semiconductor industry, and machine tools and auto industry), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the primary packaging segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. A large share of the global market is dominated by the primary packaging application segment. The rising demand for primary packaging in sectors like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics influences the market environment for packaging robots in the industry. This growth can be attributed to the growing trend toward smaller product sizes and single-serve packaging. Hence, such factors influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global packaging robots market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global packaging robots market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region is the largest geographical segment of the global packaging robots market and is estimated to continue to remain the same during the forecast period. Major contributor countries include developing economies such as China and India . This is due to factors such as the rapid expansion of end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care. APAC also has a very high concentration of manufacturing industries, which, in turn, increases the need for packaging and packaging robots. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth of packaging robots in APAC during the forecast period.

Packaging Robots Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The increased inclination toward COBOTS is a leading trend in the packaging robots market during the forecast period.

COBOTS is a particular kind of robot designed to cooperate with people in a shared workspace and it can carry out repetitive, tiresome, and physically taxing tasks while working safely alongside human workers.

The need for higher productivity and efficiency and the desire to enhance workplace security drive the trend of COBOTS, and their ability to operate safely close to human workers is one of their main benefits.

Moreover, adaptability and simplicity are some other benefits of the technology. There are safety features and sensors in COBOTS that enable them to recognize people's presence and to stop or slow down when necessary, avoiding accidents and injuries.

Hence, such technological advances and trends drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The high upfront costs related to purchasing and deploying robotic systems are major challenges impeding the market growth during the forecast period.

The global packaging robots market vendors face high upfront costs related to purchasing and deploying robotic systems.

Despite the apparent long-term advantages to using packaging robots, small and medium-sized businesses may be unable to afford the initial investment necessary to buy and install them.

Moreover, the cost of reprogramming or reconfiguring the robots in situations that require low volumes of packaging or frequently may alter their packaging designs can prove to be high.

Hence, such factors are anticipated to challenge the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Packaging Robots Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the packaging robots market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the packaging robots market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the packaging robots market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the packaging robots market vendors

The sterile medical packaging market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% between 2022 and 2027. The sterile medical packaging market in US is forecast to increase by USD 3,763.05 million. This sterile medical packaging market report in US extensively covers market segmentation by material (plastic, glass, aluminum, and others) and product (thermoformed trays, blister packs, bottles, and others). High healthcare expenditure on medical technologies is notably driving the sterile medical packaging market growth in US.

The paints packaging market size is expected to increase to USD 4.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers paints packaging market segmentations by material (rigid plastic and metal) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for paints and its derivatives is notably driving the paints packaging market growth.

Packaging Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.33% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., BluePrint Automation BV, Comau Spa, DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Fuji Yusoki Thailand Co. Ltd., IAI Industrieroboter GmbH, KRONES AG, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pro Mach Inc., Remtec Automation LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Teradyne Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp., IPG Photonics Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Seiko Epson Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 139: KUKA AG - Overview

Exhibit 140: KUKA AG - Business segments

Exhibit 141: KUKA AG - Key offerings

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

