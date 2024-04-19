Packaging Robots Market size to increase by USD 8.49 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Application and Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging robots market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.49 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period. The global packaging robots market faces challenges due to high upfront costs, including hardware, software, installation, and palletizing solutions. Small and medium-sized businesses may find it difficult to invest in these complex systems, which offer long-term advantages such as increased productivity, automation, and hygiene in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce. Key features include payload capacity, reach, mounting options, electronics, and specialized applications.

The Application segment emerges as the fastest-growing segment in the packaging robots market

The packaging robots market offers significant benefits to various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and electronics. These robots enable part package time reduction, labor cost savings, and increased efficiency and safety. In the food and beverage sector, packaging robots are utilized for palletizing, secondary packaging, and primary packaging. Human-robot collaboration is facilitated through voice and gesture commands. Vision sensor technology, color, labelling, code, and packaging line integration ensure accuracy and flexibility in handling irregularities. High capital investment and a fragmented sector characterize this market, with product offerings ranging from vacuum grippers for glass and metal sheets to pull covers. Flexible robots cater to work-intensive packaging processes, while integrated controls and sensing and programming enhance packaging efficiency. Automation through robots results in substantial cost reduction, making this a high potential market for packaging industries.

The packaging robots market in APAC is a high potential, fragmented sector with significant growth. Benefits include labor cost reduction, increased packaging line efficiency, and human-robot collaboration through voice and gesture commands. Pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics, and other industries drive demand, with warehouses and manufacturing sectors particularly reliant on automation. Robots, such as those with vacuum grippers, handle various materials like glass sheets and metal sheets. Integrated controls and sensing and programming ensure packaging line consistency, even with irregularities. Vision sensor technology and color, labelling, code recognition enhance efficiency and safety. Despite high capital investment, the market's automation capabilities make it an attractive solution for work-intensive packaging processes. Flexible robot sizes cater to various industries' needs.

Commenting on the market trends, a Senior Analyst of Technavio, stated," The packaging sector is witnessing a rise in the adoption of COBOTS, or collaborative robots, due to their ability to work safely alongside human workers in shared workspaces. These robots, which include vacuum grippers and flexible designs, enhance productivity and efficiency in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and electronics. COBOTS utilize sensors, voice, and gesture recognition, and vision sensor technology for labeling and coding irregularities. Despite high capital investment, the market's fragmented nature and potential for automation make it a high potential area for cost reduction in packaging lines."

Analyst Review

The Packaging Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing automation in various industries, including food and beverage. Robots, equipped with vacuum grippers, are revolutionizing packaging applications by reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. These robots are particularly effective in handling glass sheets, ensuring precision and minimizing the risk of damage. The benefits of packaging robots extend beyond cost reduction. They offer hygiene advantages, making them an ideal solution for the food business. Specialty robots, such as clamp and claws, are designed for pick and place operations, providing multipurpose applications in industrial control systems. Industrial robots, with their ability to move along multiple axes, offer versatility in industrial operations. Packaging robots are not limited to primary packaging applications; they can also be used for placing components in secondary packaging. The operating costs of these automated production lines may be higher initially, but the long-term benefits, including increased productivity and improved product quality, make them a worthwhile investment.

Market Overview

The Packaging Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automation in various industries. These robots are designed to improve productivity, reduce labor costs, and ensure consistent product quality. Robots used in packaging applications include pick-and-place robots, palletizing robots, and case packing robots. They are equipped with advanced technologies such as vision systems, force sensors, and machine learning algorithms to enhance their performance. The market for packaging robots is driven by factors such as the rising trend of e-commerce, the need for efficient supply chains, and the growing preference for customized packaging solutions. The future of this market looks promising with the ongoing development of collaborative robots and the integration of IoT and AI technologies.

