Packed Party Brings the Fun & Festivities to Whole Foods Market with New, Exclusive Collection

"We're excited to welcome Packed Party, another Austin-based brand, to stores across the country," said Marissa Norden, Category Merchant for Card and Party at Whole Foods Market. "We're proud to partner with this woman-owned company to make the entertaining experience more convenient and fun for our shoppers."

From a mix of modern and colorful disposable dining set designs including plates, cups and napkins, to playful party accessories such as decorative banners, confetti, celebratory cupcake kits, mini party hats and more, the brand-new Packed Party section will offer a collection of more than 30 products exclusively designed for Whole Foods Market. With prices ranging from $4.95 to $9.95, the affordable line of recyclable products will take your next celebration up a notch. Designs include red and white polka dots, unicorn motifs, multicolored wave-like prints and more, and the collection was created with patterns and Pantone colors that play well together and can be mixed and matched with ease.

The idea for the partnership sparked when Jordan Jones, Founder and CEO of Packed Party, was picking up items for a last-minute gathering and noticed the opportunity to create a one-stop shopping experience for Whole Foods Market customers. After spending years designing products and accessories that bring celebrations to everyday life, Jones felt that moving into the party supplies space was a natural next step for the ever-evolving brand.

"The designs were thoughtfully created with the idea that any gathering is an excuse to celebrate," said Jones. "We wanted to give Whole Foods Market shoppers something new, exciting, and accessible. Our goal was to create an experience where customers could mix and match all the products in the collection and design their own Packed Party."

In addition to the exclusively designed products, a small assortment of Packed Party favorites from their existing collections will be available for purchase at Whole Foods Market's flagship location in Austin, Texas, including home and office supplies, party accessories and drinkware. Created with the brand's thoughtful and full-of-fun designs, the unique party products invite shoppers to make everyday a celebration.

Packed Party came to life six years ago when then 23-year-old Jones had a dream about sending themed party packages. From her former tiny apartment in San Francisco to their current headquarters in Austin, Texas, the brand has since evolved to include vibrant, whimsical products including drinkware, accessories, bags, home and office supplies and more. For more information and to find where to shop Packed Party's Whole Foods Market collection, visit https://www.packedparty.com/pages/store-locator.

About Packed Party

Founded in 2013, Packed Party is a woman-owned lifestyle gifting company that believes in making life a party by celebrating the small things every day. The brand creates a variety of thoughtfully designed, whimsical products in Austin, Texas. From their signature party packages to drinkware and accessories, the playful products radiate the same love and joy poured into them from start to finish to make life a little more fun. For more information, visit www.packedparty.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Zapwater Communications

Kalli LeVasseur | Elly Hayn

kalli@zapwater.com | elly@zapwater.com

312-943-0333

SOURCE Packed Party

Related Links

https://www.packedparty.com

