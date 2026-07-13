PACKERS, THRIVENT ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP CENTERED ON FAN ENGAGEMENT AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

Thrivent is now the Official Financial Services Partner of the Green Bay Packers, bringing its purpose-based approach to financial advice and generosity to fans in Wisconsin and nationwide.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Bay Packers and Thrivent today announced a new multi-year agreement for the Fortune 500 financial services company to serve as the Official Financial Services Partner of the Green Bay Packers. The partnership will bring Thrivent to fans at Lambeau Field and nationwide through a mix of in-person and digital experiences and support local nonprofit organizations through a new community impact program named Game Changing Players.

As the Packers’ Official Financial Services Partner, Thrivent will connect with fans in Wisconsin and across the country.

"We're proud to partner with Thrivent, an organization known for its deep roots in Wisconsin," said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. "Both the Packers and Thrivent are committed to making a meaningful impact across the region, strengthening our communities, and serving others while delivering exceptional service. We look forward to integrating Thrivent into Lambeau Field in new and unique ways while collaborating on prominent fan-facing and community initiatives."

"Partnering with the Green Bay Packers puts Thrivent in front of millions of fans through one of the most trusted and recognizable franchises in sports," said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. "This partnership allows us to grow awareness of Thrivent, share our purpose based approach to finances, and engage people through high visibility moments on and off the field. At the same time, our shared Wisconsin roots and belief in giving back make this a collaboration that will create lasting change through our new community impact program."

Reaching fans through branded content and gameday moments

The new partnership will highlight Thrivent as the Official Financial Services Partner of the Green Bay Packers in four prominent ways:

Thrivent Studio is now the home to the Packers' broadcast, digital and social content operations. Thrivent's branding will be prominently integrated into all studio productions, including Total Packers with Matt LaFleur and a wide range of year-round features connecting fans to the team.

and a wide range of year-round features connecting fans to the team. Thrivent will also be featured in the Packers' media auditorium backdrop and during Packers press conferences.

Thrivent will have a presence on the Fan Walkway on the east side of the stadium prior to kickoff. Details will be finalized by the home opener.

Thrivent will also serve as the presenting sponsor for the Packers' involvement in the My Cause My Cleats platform, a leaguewide initiative that encourages players to wear customized cleats on certain gamedays to raise awareness and show support for their hand-picked causes.

Connecting with Packers fans around the world

Thrivent also becomes the presenting sponsor of Packers Everywhere, the organization's fan engagement platform that connects fans around the globe through packerseverywhere.com, home to a worldwide directory of fan clubs and gathering spaces. Packers Everywhere hosts contests, sweepstakes and pep rallies at Packers' road games and connects with fans globally through social media. This will bring Thrivent's brand and unique approach to finances to millions of new people around the world.

A shared commitment to giving back

Building on both organizations' strong legacy of giving back, the partnership places a significant emphasis on community impact through a new program, Game Changing Players, highlighting select Wisconsin nonprofits that are aligned with Packers Give Back and the team's existing charitable initiatives. This year, Game Changing Players will put the spotlight on Wisconsin nonprofits that serve the focus areas of human services, homelessness and animal welfare. And, the community leaders and volunteers behind the nonprofits will be recognized on gamedays through exclusive experiences, such as pregame video board features, coverage on packers.com, and more. The full list of 2026 nonprofit honorees will be finalized ahead of the season opener.

The partnership announcement was brought to life in the Lambeau Field Atrium following the announcement on July 13, where over 100 Thrivent and Packers employees packed 1,000 snack bags for the Boys & Girls Club of Wisconsin – the first nonprofit partner of the 2026 season.

About the Green Bay Packers: The historic Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 29 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. More information is available online at www.packers.com.

About Thrivent: Thrivent is a Fortune 500 financial services company that helps build, grow and protect financial well-being through purpose-driven advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs. Thrivent serves more than 2.4 million clients through thousands of financial advisors across the country and has more than $212 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/25). Thrivent carries strong financial ratings from independent rating agencies - including AM Best, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings - which demonstrate the company's financial strength, stability and ability to pay claims. Ratings don't apply to investment product performance and more information can be found on each rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Matt Sullivan

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(612) 817-1385

SOURCE Thrivent; Green Bay Packers