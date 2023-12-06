Packet Fusion Announces Its IT Advisory Practice: Empowering Businesses to Accelerate Business Outcomes

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PACKET FUSION, a leading Value-Added Reseller of unified communication, officially announces its IT Advisory practice, providing clients with strategic advisory services needed to evaluate, source, and manage IT solutions as a catalyst for growth.

Developed from the belief that strategy, not technology, should be the primary driver of IT decisions, Packet Fusion advisors deliver strategic guidance around the complexities of procuring and managing technology. Armed with a team of dedicated researchers, solution architects, and leading vendors, Packet Fusion steers business leaders to the right IT solutions for current and future needs.

"The only constant is the rate of change. Business leaders need an advisor who understands the IT landscape and can ensure the solution will meet business objectives," says Matt Pingatore, CEO of Packet Fusion. "Our proven advising model and three decades of technology implementation and support have poised us to help business leaders make informed decisions, save money, and increase ROI. Simply put, we help our clients do more with less."

Packet Fusion focuses on a select group of technologies: Unified Communication, Contact Center, SD-Wan/SASE, Connectivity, Cybersecurity, Managed IT Services, Cloud and Co-Location, Technology Expense Management, and AI / Automation.

The Packet Fusion IT transformation model is built around a 4-step approach:

Step 1: Evaluation:

We partner with our clients to understand their business challenges and to identify the right technology and service providers to overcome challenges and achieve desired outcomes.

Step 2: Implementation:

Our subject matter experts are part of implementing the selected technology, ensuring the full potential and impact of those solutions are realized.

Step 3: Optimization:

After implementation, our Client Success Team ensures the solution provided performs as expected. Regular health checks, solution audits, and impact assessments are conducted to evaluate, refine, and maximize the effectiveness of the chosen technology.

Step 4: Transformation:

Technology that revolutionizes your business is not just a project with a fixed beginning and end; it's a journey designed to deliver continuous value. Our strategic guidance provides roadmaps, trends, insights, thought leadership, and innovation.

About Packet Fusion

Packet Fusion is an IT advisory firm that navigates technology change, accelerates decision-making, and multiplies business outcomes in this digital era. Packet Fusion is a trusted IT advisor and Mitel support partner, helping clients leverage technology to multiply efforts and accelerate results. Visit https://www.packetfusion.com.

