Packetcraft Announces Support for Next Generation Bluetooth Audio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Packetcraft, Inc. today announced support for the next generation of Bluetooth audio, known as LE Audio, in its Bluetooth protocol stack solutions. An LE Audio demonstration running Packetcraft's Bluetooth Low Energy software solution on a Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 SoC is being demonstrated this week January 7-10 at CES in Las Vegas.

LE Audio is the next generation of lower power, higher quality Bluetooth audio that operates on a Bluetooth LE radio. It enables advanced products like Bluetooth LE hearing aids and wireless earbuds, and also enables new use cases like Audio Sharing via broadcast. LE Audio is made possible by new features introduced in Bluetooth Core Specification version 5.2, which was recently published by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Packetcraft's demonstration of Audio Sharing shows how multiple participants can listen to a synchronized, high quality Bluetooth LE audio stream broadcast from a video display, with each participant listening on his or her own wireless headphones.

Packetcraft's host stack and link layer supporting LE Audio are available today to its enterprise customers. Packetcraft is ready to support customers to start building Bluetooth LE Audio applications using Packetcraft's software on Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52® and nRF53™ Series SoCs.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nordic Semiconductor on one of the world's first demonstrations of LE Audio technology," said John Yi, founder and CEO of Packetcraft. "Packetcraft is dedicated to providing leading-edge Bluetooth technology and delivering new specification features early to our customers."

"LE Audio ushers in an inspiring new era for Bluetooth audio. The combination of Nordic's market leading nRF52832 SoC and Packetcraft's LE Audio software demonstrates not only how great it sounds but also shows that developers can start evaluating and designing with the technology today," said Kjetil Holstad, Director of Product Management at Nordic Semiconductor.

For more information about Packetcraft's LE Audio demonstration at CES please contact Packetcraft.

Packetcraft's Bluetooth LE software solution consists of the following protocol stacks:

Multi-protocol controller with Bluetooth version 5.2 link layer and IEEE 802.15.4 MAC.

Bluetooth version 5.2 host stack and GATT profiles for BLE.

Bluetooth mesh profile and models.

Packetcraft has released a version of its software, available via www.packetcraft.com, under an open source license. In addition, Packetcraft is offering commercial services to enterprise customers: Packetcraft's Technical Support and Maintenance service provides companies with the support they need to bring products to market based on Packetcraft's software, and Packetcraft's Early Access service provides companies with software implementing the latest leading-edge Bluetooth features via access to private subscriber-only repositories.

About Packetcraft

Founded in April 2019, Packetcraft's mission is to create faster, better, and easier embedded stacks for all. As a leader in Bluetooth Low Energy technology we deliver software and services that are leading-edge, open, commercially-proven, and qualified. Packetcraft is located in San Diego, CA.

