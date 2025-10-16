PacketWatch Launches Rapid Response Assurance

A proactive approach to eliminating the frustration and misaligned expectations of traditional cybersecurity retainers.

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketWatch, a leader in packet-level network threat hunting, announces the launch of Rapid Response Assurance (RRA). A first-of-a-kind proactive data collection service that provides incident responders with immediate access to historical packet-level telemetry in the event of a cyber incident.

Rapid Response Assurance

The new service eliminates the frustration and misaligned expectations of traditional cybersecurity retainers. Traditional "use it or lose it" retainers are designed as a prepayment of incident response hours to establish a vendor relationship before an incident occurs. These passive relationships fall short when there is little engagement throughout the term, and a flurry of menial projects in the last 60 days to use the funds before they are lost.

PacketWatch believes in a more proactive approach. The Rapid Response Assurance program delivers immediate value and peace of mind to our clients.

As soon as the data collectors are in place, our analysts and incident responders are armed with the data they need to thoroughly investigate and recover from a cyber incident quickly. Additionally, integrated quarterly threat hunting enables our expert analysts to better understand the client's environment and share any potential network vulnerabilities and discovered anomalies.

"There are three things that differentiate this service from a traditional cyber retainer—continuous packet-level data capture, expert analysts, and quarterly threat hunts that investigate anything that doesn't look right", said Chuck Matthews, CEO at PacketWatch.

"Rapid Response Assurance helps our clients be more proactive. Should a cybersecurity incident occur, our analysts are already familiar with their network and operation. Our response team can get started immediately. They can 'rewind' seven days of forensic data and see everything that happened on the network before the incident."

Features of Rapid Response Assurance include 24/7 incident response, full packet capture sensor(s), 7 days of stored network activity, expert security analysts, a pre-negotiated IR agreement, access to the full suite of CrowdStrike tools in the event of an incident through our Engagement License Provider (ELP) partnership, quarterly threat hunts and reviews, and monthly cyber threat intelligence reports. Pricing for this service is comparable to the cost of a traditional incident response retainer.

For more critical network environments, the Rapid Response Assurance Plus (RRA+) service provides customizable upgrades to the standard features including monthly or more extensive threat hunts, and additional days of stored network activity.

To learn more about Rapid Response Assurance, visit www.packetwatch.com or call 1-800-864-4667.

About PacketWatch

PacketWatch utilizes packet-level network analysis and proactive human-based threat hunting to find risks and malicious activities that conventional cybersecurity tools may miss. Our network threat hunting platform is available as a fully managed, co-managed, or self-managed SaaS service. We are one of a few providers with experts delivering services to CrowdStrike customers via their Partner-Delivered Incident Response (PDIR) program. For more information on our company, platform, or managed services, visit www.packetwatch.com.

