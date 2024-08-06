Packing in the Protein: MyFitnessPal Helps Consumers Discover the Power of Protein with New Quick Start High Protein Meal Plan

The No. 1 nutrition and food tracking app launches a new, free nutrition plan to educate consumers on the power of protein through daily tips, guided grocery lists, and expertly curated recipes

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We know that protein is one of the building blocks of muscle, but it takes more to maximize those gains in the gym than just eating a piece of chicken after a workout. To help their members around the world elevate their nutrition and pump up the protein, MyFitnessPal is today introducing the Quick Start High Protein Meal Plan. Now available to members in the MyFitnessPal app, this free seven-day nutrition plan helps educate consumers on what protein is, how it benefits the body, strategies for adding more protein to meals and snacks throughout the day, suggested grocery lists, recipes, and more.

"When it comes to food and nutrition, protein is definitely having a moment! It's an essential nutrient that supports muscle growth and repair, and our overall health," said Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal. "By tracking your protein intake at meals and snacks, you can gain a better understanding of how much you're consuming to ensure you're meeting your body's nutritional needs. The Quick Start High Protein Plan will not only help you understand why you should prioritize protein throughout your day, but help you identify sources of protein and provide recipe inspiration to make incorporating more protein simple and easy."

Figuring out how to bulk up your diet's protein content may feel like a monumental task, but a strategy covered in the new Quick Start High Protein Plan that might help is: meal prepping. Meal prepping might seem like a chore – and a bit of a no-brainer – but it can be a game changer when it comes to leading a healthier lifestyle. Planning ahead, especially when eating a high-protein diet, can help people save time and money, reduce stress and food waste, and support weight loss goals.1

Look no further than the MyFitnessPal library of recipes for help packing in the protein while meal prepping or creating a one-off plate to eat. Example recipes with 30 grams of protein per serving include:

Baked Ziti Casserole

Pumpkin Spice Protein Smoothie

Big-Batch Turkey Barley Soup

Grilled Salmon with Spicy Mango Salsa

New England-Inspired Shrimp Rolls

For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app for free via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

1 Ducrot P, Méjean C, Aroumougame V, Ibanez G, Allès B, Kesse-Guyot E, Hercberg S, Péneau S. Meal planning is associated with food variety, diet quality and body weight status in a large sample of French adults. Int J Behav Nutr Phys Act. 2017 Feb 2;14(1):12. doi: 10.1186/s12966-017-0461-7. PMID: 28153017; PMCID: PMC5288891.

SOURCE MyFitnessPal